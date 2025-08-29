State Bill to Boost Insurance Payments for Disaster Victims Advances

The legislation addresses challenges faced by survivors of recent disasters, such as the LA Fires, who have struggled with the complex process of itemizing lost belongings

A California bill aimed at easing financial burdens for disaster victims cleared a key hurdle Friday, passing the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Senate Bill 495, authored by Sen. Ben Allen, D-Pacific Palisades, would increase upfront insurance payments and extend deadlines for policyholders affected by declared states of emergency.

The legislation addresses challenges faced by survivors of recent disasters, such as the LA Fires, who have struggled with the complex process of itemizing lost belongings. SB 495 would raise the minimum upfront payment for personal property coverage from 30% to 60% of the contents coverage limit, up to $350,000, without requiring an initial inventory. It would also extend the deadline for submitting a proof of loss to at least 100 days.

“Victims of major natural disasters have an ocean of logistics to sort through,” Allen said. “SB 495 supports policyholders by simplifying the itemization process and providing more time to access critical financial support.”

Allen noted that the current itemization process has been a major complaint among LA Fire survivors, often retraumatizing them and causing delays or reduced payments due to missing receipts or insufficient details.

“The last thing a disaster victim deserves is to be dragged through the mud by insurers,” Allen said. “This bill aims to make future experiences less stressful.”

SB 495 now heads to the Assembly Floor for a vote in the coming weeks.