Santa Monica’s E-Bike Voucher Program Marks One-Year Milestone

Santa Monica’s E-Bike Voucher Program celebrated its one-year anniversary in July, providing 122 income-qualified residents with vouchers to purchase bikes or e-bikes, according to a city blog post. The initiative, launched by the Office of Sustainability & the Environment (OSE) in 2024, aims to reduce congestion, lower emissions, and promote sustainable transportation.

The program, funded with $249,999 from the Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant and OSE funds, distributed vouchers worth up to $2,000, enabling purchases at local shops like Bike Attack Electric and Helen’s Cycles, an official city report detailed. This generated over $268,000 in sales, supporting local businesses, the report added. Participants reported replacing 30% of vehicle miles traveled for trips under three miles, with 70% driving less, aligning with the city’s 2019 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan goal to convert 50% of trips to active modes.

A blog post highlighted personal impacts, with one family avoiding a second car purchase for a commute to Burbank, while participants praised the “fun and enjoyment” of biking. The report noted 107 e-bikes and 15 standard bikes were bought, with an average purchase of $2,174, though 98 recipients spent over $2,000, averaging an additional $226 out-of-pocket. Emissions reductions were estimated at 0.118 metric tons of CO2 over four weeks, potentially scaling to 17 metric tons annually if all recipients followed suit, per the report.

Outreach efforts included Spanish and English applications, hard copies at Virginia Avenue Park, and support from OSE staff, the report said. The program, paused briefly in January 2025 due to funding concerns, concluded in June with all vouchers redeemed, fostering community joy and reduced car use.