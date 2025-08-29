August 30, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy

Santa Monica Historic District Tour Showcases Early 20th Century Bungalows

The Third Street Walk, led by Conservancy board president Mario Fonda-Bonardi, will highlight the architectural and historical significance of the neighborhood, featuring 27 bungalows from 1903 to 1915

The Santa Monica Conservancy invites the public to explore the city’s first historic district during a free guided tour on Sunday, August 31. The Third Street Walk, led by Conservancy board president Mario Fonda-Bonardi, will highlight the architectural and historical significance of the neighborhood, featuring 27 bungalows from 1903 to 1915 and four structures from the late 1800s.

The tour begins at noon at the Shotgun House, located at 2520 Second Street, with check-in starting at 11:45 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and the event runs monthly on the second Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen, a hat, water, and layers for the one-hour walking tour.

Established in 1990 through a grassroots effort by local residents, the Third Street Neighborhood Historic District showcases Santa Monica’s early architectural heritage. Fonda-Bonardi, a key figure in the district’s designation, will share stories of Ocean Park’s oldest buildings and residents.

Parking is available at metered spots along Norman Place and Main Street or at city lot #10 at 111 Hill Street. Visitors are encouraged to use public transit, such as Big Blue Bus #1, or rideshare services due to limited summer parking.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Pacific Park
News, upbeat

Pacific Park Ferris Wheel to Glow with 90-Foot American Flag for Labor Day

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The tribute will feature the Ferris wheel’s 174,000 LED lights in a custom computer-generated show of red, white, and blue...

Photo: Tottenham Hotspur
News, upbeat

Metro Renames Station to Honor Son Heung-min’s LAFC Home Debut

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The 7:45 p.m. match against San Diego offers fans a chance to skip traffic and parking woes by taking the...
Hard, News

State Launches Task Force to Tackle Homeless Encampments

August 30, 2025

Read more
August 30, 2025

The task force, comprising multiple state agencies, will target encampments along state rights-of-way in California’s 10 largest cities Gov. Gavin...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
Hard, News

State Bill to Boost Insurance Payments for Disaster Victims Advances

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The legislation addresses challenges faced by survivors of recent disasters, such as the LA Fires, who have struggled with the...
Hard, News

Newsom Signs Order to Protect Clean Energy Projects Amid Federal Rollbacks

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The order aims to secure federal tax credits for clean energy projects before they expire due to HR 1, dubbed...
Hard, News

Final Debris Removal Completed in Palisades, Marking End of Months-Long Cleanup

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

The effort, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under FEMA’s direction, cleared over 1 million tons of hazardous...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, upbeat

Santa Monica’s E-Bike Voucher Program Marks One-Year Milestone

August 29, 2025

Read more
August 29, 2025

A city blog post highlighted personal impacts, with one family avoiding a second car purchase for a commute to Burbank,...
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber to Host Happy Hour Mixer at Hama Sushi

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

Attendees can look forward to exciting prize drawings sponsored by Hama Sushi, with tickets priced at $15 for members and...
News, upbeat

Muscle Beach Championship Returns to Venice on Labor Day

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

The event will feature competitions across categories including bodybuilding, bikini, men’s physique, classic physique, angel bikini, and couples The iconic...

Photo: Raising Cane’s
Dining, News

Raising Cane’s Plans New Location on 3rd Street Promenade

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

The move marks the chain’s latest expansion in California Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s confirmed to the Santa Monica Mirror...
News, Video

(Video) Public Transit Returns to Pacific Palisades

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The Return is Part of a Broader Summer Overhaul, Aiming to Boost Connectivity Across the Westside Public Transit Returns to...

Photo: Instagram: @earlesoncrenshaw
Dining, News

Earle’s Hot Dogs Returns to Venice Beach Roots

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The Venice Beach revival reconnects with the brothers’ origins, offering a menu featuring beef and turkey dogs, vegan options like...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Westside Classics Car Show Set to Roll into Venice Beach

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The show will feature a curated lineup of vintage sedans, low-slung cruisers, and unique custom builds The Westside Classics Car...
News, Video

(Video) Come Tour The Willows Community School!

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Sign up for a tour at The Willows and come see what makes our school such a vibrant, inspiring place...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old in Santa Monica Mountains

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The sheriff’s department considers Wind a habitual runaway and is urging the public to contact Detective Aquino The Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR