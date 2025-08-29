Final Debris Removal Completed in Palisades, Marking End of Months-Long Cleanup

The effort, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under FEMA’s direction, cleared over 1 million tons of hazardous material from 4,010 properties

A significant milestone in the recovery from the Pacific Palisades Fire was reached Tuesday, August 26, as the final debris removal operation concluded in the fire-ravaged area, officials announced.

The effort, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under FEMA’s direction, cleared over 1 million tons of hazardous material from 4,010 properties, marking the completion of a months-long cleanup that began after the fire ignited on January 7.

The last site cleared was among the opt-in properties in Pacific Palisades, with the operation finishing several months ahead of schedule, a feat attributed to coordinated efforts with state and local agencies including Cal OES, the County of Los Angeles, and the City of Los Angeles.

The federal government allocated more than $2.1 billion for the mission, which included comprehensive soil testing and liability protections for residents to facilitate rebuilding.

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), who joined the ceremony, emphasized the human impact, saying, “For residents like Noland West, whose home once stood here, what we now call ‘debris’ was once sanctuary, neighborhood, and the cherished mementos of lives well-lived.” He praised the Army Corps’ efficiency, noting, “What I hear mostly from residents is ‘we want to rebuild quickly’, and that is why we are here to celebrate government doing something well ahead of schedule.”

Sherman also pledged to seek additional federal funding to support affected families.