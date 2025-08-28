Venice Chamber to Host Happy Hour Mixer at Hama Sushi

Attendees can look forward to exciting prize drawings sponsored by Hama Sushi, with tickets priced at $15 for members and $20 for prospective members

The Venice Chamber of Commerce will host a Happy Hour Mixer at Hama Sushi on Wednesday, September 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., organizers announced.

The event, held at 213 Windward Ave., promises a relaxed atmosphere for members and prospective members to connect over complimentary light bites and drinks available for purchase.

Attendees can look forward to exciting prize drawings sponsored by Hama Sushi, with tickets priced at $15 for members and $20 for prospective members, who may attend up to two events before deciding to join.

Street parking will be available, and those interested in future partnerships are encouraged to email info@venicechamber.net.