August 28, 2025
Photo: Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Plans New Location on 3rd Street Promenade

The move marks the chain’s latest expansion in California

Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s confirmed to the Santa Monica Mirror that it will bring its signature chicken-finger meals to Santa Monica’s iconic 3rd Street Promenade, with a new restaurant slated to debut at 1401 3rd Street in summer 2026. 

The move marks the chain’s latest expansion in California, following plans for four new Bay Area locations announced earlier this week.

The Santa Monica location will feature a modern, airy design tailored to the coastal spirit of the area, distinguishing it from other Raising Cane’s outlets, according to a company representative. The menu will include sides like crinkle-cut fries, Texas Toast, and iced tea.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 near Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s was named after Graves’ Labrador Retriever. In the Bay Area, new sites are set to open in Morgan Hill this fall, San Jose next spring, San Francisco in late summer 2026, and Berkeley following the recent closure of a Walgreens at 2310 Telegraph Avenue, as reported by KTVU.

