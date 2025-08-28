Muscle Beach Championship Returns to Venice on Labor Day

The event will feature competitions across categories including bodybuilding, bikini, men’s physique, classic physique, angel bikini, and couples

The iconic Muscle Beach in Venice will once again host its annual bodybuilding showcase this Labor Day, bringing athletes and spectators together for one of the city’s most recognizable fitness traditions.

The Muscle Beach Championship is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 1 at the Venice Beach Recreation Center. The event will feature competitions across multiple categories, including bodybuilding, bikini, figure, men’s physique, classic physique, wellness, vintage, angel bikini, and couples.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., with an athlete briefing at 9:30 a.m. and pre-judging at 10 a.m. Finals are set for 1 p.m. The entry fee for competitors is $150, and the contest is open to all amateur athletes.

Organizers say the championship continues a decades-long Venice Beach tradition, celebrating strength, physique, and the Southern California fitness culture. The event is presented in partnership with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.

Admission for the public is free.

For more details, organizers encourage visitors to check MuscleBeachVenice.com.