August 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Come Tour The Willows Community School!

Sign up for a tour at The Willows and come see what makes our school such a vibrant, inspiring place to learn! The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 470 students annually. Visit www.thewillows.org/admissions to learn more.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old in Santa Monica Mountains

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The sheriff’s department considers Wind a habitual runaway and is urging the public to contact Detective Aquino The Los Angeles...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Army Corps Nears Completion of Palisades Wildfire Cleanup

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Debris removal began in late January with the Environmental Protection Agency handling hazardous materials, followed by Army Corps-led crews tackling...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
Hard, News

Mar Vista Gateway Mural Project Narrows to Four Finalists

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The $150,000 project, funded by arts development fees from Council Districts 11 and 5, will reflect themes such as community...
News, upbeat

Last Thursday Concert Series Concludes This Week with Cynotic Youth, No Reac!on, and Silver Fish

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full lineup and support local businesses The Venice Summer Concert Series...

Photo: Instagram: @stgactor
Hard, News

Rally Against SB 79 Draws Crowds in Palisades

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The bill, which advanced through Senate and Assembly committees, faces review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee this week, with a...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Chief Resigns, Deputy Chief Fills Role

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

City Manager Chi praised Batista’s leadership, stating, “His dedication and vision have positively shaped our Police Department.” Santa Monica Police...
Hard, News

Venice Gondoliers Fall to St. Monica in Season Opener

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter The Venice High...

Photo: Instagram: @abbotkinneyfestival
Hard, News

Abbot Kinney Festival Canceled for Second Straight Year

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Organizers expressed hope that the additional time will allow them to restructure and deliver a more vibrant event in 2026...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

New $21 Million Mediterranean Home Hits Market in Palisades

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing A newly constructed 10,100-square-foot...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle  By Nick Antonicello  The proliferation of weird behavior on...

Photo: Thomas Safran & Associates
News, Real Estate

Eight-Building Affordable Housing Community Opens in Marina del Rey

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Half of the project’s units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals A new 98-unit affordable housing complex, Thatcher Yard, opened...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Bowls Club Marks 80th Anniversary

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The club’s green, destroyed by heavy rains in 1982, was rebuilt in 1983 and continues to thrive as a hub...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County Releases Animated Film on School Policing Impact

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of...
Hard, News

California and Denmark Sign Partnership to Advance Climate and Technology Goals

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation California and Denmark...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Two Abducted Children

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Police are urging anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Ku at the Olympic Division at (213)...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR