August 28, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @earlesoncrenshaw

Earle’s Hot Dogs Returns to Venice Beach Roots

The Venice Beach revival reconnects with the brothers’ origins, offering a menu featuring beef and turkey dogs, vegan options like Field Roast links, and specialties such as Jamaican patties

South Los Angeles hot dog staple Earle’s on Crenshaw is making a homecoming to Venice Beach, where brothers Duane and Cary Earle first launched their business nearly four decades ago. A new sign spotted next to the three-month-old Marathon Burgers on the Venice Beach Boardwalk signals the chain’s return.

The Earle brothers, originally from Brooklyn, New York, began selling hot dogs from a cart on Venice Beach in 1986, tapping into a neighborhood once home to a significant Black population. Cary, with an engineering background, built the cart, while Duane, known musically as Don Jagwarr, handled sales. The venture evolved into Earle’s Weiners on Crenshaw Blvd. in 1992, later becoming Earle’s Grill at Crenshaw and Exposition, before settling as Earle’s on Crenshaw in 2017 at 3864 Crenshaw Boulevard.

The Venice Beach revival reconnects with the brothers’ origins, offering a menu featuring beef and turkey dogs, vegan options like Field Roast links, and specialties such as Jamaican patties and Alaskan salmon burgers. Sides include chili fries and vegan raw salads, with desserts like banana pudding and vegan chocolate cake. 

The Crenshaw location, open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., has been a community anchor, notably delivering meals to 300 elderly residents and donating to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for empowering Black and Brown communities, the Earles’ return to Venice Beach blends nostalgia with their legacy of quality food and service.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Raising Cane’s
Dining, News

Raising Cane’s Plans New Location on 3rd Street Promenade

August 28, 2025

Read more
August 28, 2025

The move marks the chain’s latest expansion in California Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s confirmed to the Santa Monica Mirror...
News, Video

(Video) Public Transit Returns to Pacific Palisades

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The Return is Part of a Broader Summer Overhaul, Aiming to Boost Connectivity Across the Westside Public Transit Returns to...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Westside Classics Car Show Set to Roll into Venice Beach

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The show will feature a curated lineup of vintage sedans, low-slung cruisers, and unique custom builds The Westside Classics Car...
News, Video

(Video) Come Tour The Willows Community School!

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Sign up for a tour at The Willows and come see what makes our school such a vibrant, inspiring place...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old in Santa Monica Mountains

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The sheriff’s department considers Wind a habitual runaway and is urging the public to contact Detective Aquino The Los Angeles...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Army Corps Nears Completion of Palisades Wildfire Cleanup

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Debris removal began in late January with the Environmental Protection Agency handling hazardous materials, followed by Army Corps-led crews tackling...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
Hard, News

Mar Vista Gateway Mural Project Narrows to Four Finalists

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The $150,000 project, funded by arts development fees from Council Districts 11 and 5, will reflect themes such as community...
News, upbeat

Last Thursday Concert Series Concludes This Week with Cynotic Youth, No Reac!on, and Silver Fish

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full lineup and support local businesses The Venice Summer Concert Series...

Photo: Instagram: @stgactor
Hard, News

Rally Against SB 79 Draws Crowds in Palisades

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The bill, which advanced through Senate and Assembly committees, faces review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee this week, with a...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Chief Resigns, Deputy Chief Fills Role

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

City Manager Chi praised Batista’s leadership, stating, “His dedication and vision have positively shaped our Police Department.” Santa Monica Police...
Hard, News

Venice Gondoliers Fall to St. Monica in Season Opener

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter The Venice High...

Photo: Instagram: @abbotkinneyfestival
Hard, News

Abbot Kinney Festival Canceled for Second Straight Year

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Organizers expressed hope that the additional time will allow them to restructure and deliver a more vibrant event in 2026...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

New $21 Million Mediterranean Home Hits Market in Palisades

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing A newly constructed 10,100-square-foot...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle  By Nick Antonicello  The proliferation of weird behavior on...

Photo: Thomas Safran & Associates
News, Real Estate

Eight-Building Affordable Housing Community Opens in Marina del Rey

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Half of the project’s units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals A new 98-unit affordable housing complex, Thatcher Yard, opened...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR