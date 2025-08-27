Earle’s Hot Dogs Returns to Venice Beach Roots

The Venice Beach revival reconnects with the brothers’ origins, offering a menu featuring beef and turkey dogs, vegan options like Field Roast links, and specialties such as Jamaican patties

South Los Angeles hot dog staple Earle’s on Crenshaw is making a homecoming to Venice Beach, where brothers Duane and Cary Earle first launched their business nearly four decades ago. A new sign spotted next to the three-month-old Marathon Burgers on the Venice Beach Boardwalk signals the chain’s return.

The Earle brothers, originally from Brooklyn, New York, began selling hot dogs from a cart on Venice Beach in 1986, tapping into a neighborhood once home to a significant Black population. Cary, with an engineering background, built the cart, while Duane, known musically as Don Jagwarr, handled sales. The venture evolved into Earle’s Weiners on Crenshaw Blvd. in 1992, later becoming Earle’s Grill at Crenshaw and Exposition, before settling as Earle’s on Crenshaw in 2017 at 3864 Crenshaw Boulevard.

The Venice Beach revival reconnects with the brothers’ origins, offering a menu featuring beef and turkey dogs, vegan options like Field Roast links, and specialties such as Jamaican patties and Alaskan salmon burgers. Sides include chili fries and vegan raw salads, with desserts like banana pudding and vegan chocolate cake.

The Crenshaw location, open Monday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., has been a community anchor, notably delivering meals to 300 elderly residents and donating to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known for empowering Black and Brown communities, the Earles’ return to Venice Beach blends nostalgia with their legacy of quality food and service.