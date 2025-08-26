Mar Vista Gateway Mural Project Narrows to Four Finalists

The $150,000 project, funded by arts development fees from Council Districts 11 and 5, will reflect themes such as community unity, resiliency, local history, and the upcoming 2028 Olympics

The Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday it has selected four finalists for the Mar Vista Gateway Mural Project, with a winning artist expected to be chosen soon following community input. The mural, planned for the 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard, aims to transform the area into a vibrant gateway celebrating Mar Vista’s character, diversity, and landmarks.

During a virtual community presentation on August 21, project managers Tania Picasso and Lygia Gorre outlined the initiative, which seeks to commission a large-scale mural on a 14-foot-high, 140-foot-long Caltrans wall. The $150,000 project, funded by arts development fees from Council Districts 11 and 5, will reflect themes such as community unity, resiliency, local history, and the upcoming 2028 Olympics. Councilmembers Traci Park and Katie Yaroslavsky praised the collaboration, with Yaroslavsky encouraging residents to share their voices to shape the mural.

The finalists—Julia Fordyce, John Park, Ian Robertson Salt, and Daniel Tolero—presented distinct proposals. Fordyce’s “Mar Vista Community Magic Medley” features five segments, including scenes of the Ocean View Farms Community Garden and firefighters battling the Palisades Fire, with plans for local hero submissions. Park’s “Our Place, Our Pace” highlights local figures like the late Martin Rubin and Tivoli the peacock, incorporating a graffiti-inspired section. Salt’s “Beauty of Mar Vista” depicts a diverse community in motion, addressing environmental justice and sea level rise, while Tolero’s untitled design honors firefighters with depictions of uniforms and fire trucks.

Community engagement is central, with each artist proposing to involve residents through photo submissions, painting days, and partnerships with local organizations like the Mar Vista Community Council and Fire Station 62. Feedback gathered during the presentation’s polls will inform a professional peer panel, set to meet Thursday to select the winner.

The project, rooted in a 2024 vision from the Mar Vista Community Council, could expand to include lighting, sculptures, and bike racks, aiming to create an immersive experience. An installation is tentatively scheduled for summer or fall 2026, pending Caltrans approval and artist contracting.