August 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park

Mar Vista Gateway Mural Project Narrows to Four Finalists

The $150,000 project, funded by arts development fees from Council Districts 11 and 5, will reflect themes such as community unity, resiliency, local history, and the upcoming 2028 Olympics

The Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday it has selected four finalists for the Mar Vista Gateway Mural Project, with a winning artist expected to be chosen soon following community input. The mural, planned for the 405 Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard, aims to transform the area into a vibrant gateway celebrating Mar Vista’s character, diversity, and landmarks.

During a virtual community presentation on August 21, project managers Tania Picasso and Lygia Gorre outlined the initiative, which seeks to commission a large-scale mural on a 14-foot-high, 140-foot-long Caltrans wall. The $150,000 project, funded by arts development fees from Council Districts 11 and 5, will reflect themes such as community unity, resiliency, local history, and the upcoming 2028 Olympics. Councilmembers Traci Park and Katie Yaroslavsky praised the collaboration, with Yaroslavsky encouraging residents to share their voices to shape the mural.

The finalists—Julia Fordyce, John Park, Ian Robertson Salt, and Daniel Tolero—presented distinct proposals. Fordyce’s “Mar Vista Community Magic Medley” features five segments, including scenes of the Ocean View Farms Community Garden and firefighters battling the Palisades Fire, with plans for local hero submissions. Park’s “Our Place, Our Pace” highlights local figures like the late Martin Rubin and Tivoli the peacock, incorporating a graffiti-inspired section. Salt’s “Beauty of Mar Vista” depicts a diverse community in motion, addressing environmental justice and sea level rise, while Tolero’s untitled design honors firefighters with depictions of uniforms and fire trucks.

Community engagement is central, with each artist proposing to involve residents through photo submissions, painting days, and partnerships with local organizations like the Mar Vista Community Council and Fire Station 62. Feedback gathered during the presentation’s polls will inform a professional peer panel, set to meet Thursday to select the winner.

The project, rooted in a 2024 vision from the Mar Vista Community Council, could expand to include lighting, sculptures, and bike racks, aiming to create an immersive experience. An installation is tentatively scheduled for summer or fall 2026, pending Caltrans approval and artist contracting.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Come Tour The Willows Community School!

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

Sign up for a tour at The Willows and come see what makes our school such a vibrant, inspiring place...

Photo: LA County Sheriff’s Department
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing 14-Year-Old in Santa Monica Mountains

August 27, 2025

Read more
August 27, 2025

The sheriff’s department considers Wind a habitual runaway and is urging the public to contact Detective Aquino The Los Angeles...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
Hard, News

Army Corps Nears Completion of Palisades Wildfire Cleanup

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Debris removal began in late January with the Environmental Protection Agency handling hazardous materials, followed by Army Corps-led crews tackling...
News, upbeat

Last Thursday Concert Series Concludes This Week with Cynotic Youth, No Reac!on, and Silver Fish

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full lineup and support local businesses The Venice Summer Concert Series...

Photo: Instagram: @stgactor
Hard, News

Rally Against SB 79 Draws Crowds in Palisades

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The bill, which advanced through Senate and Assembly committees, faces review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee this week, with a...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Chief Resigns, Deputy Chief Fills Role

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

City Manager Chi praised Batista’s leadership, stating, “His dedication and vision have positively shaped our Police Department.” Santa Monica Police...
Hard, News

Venice Gondoliers Fall to St. Monica in Season Opener

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter The Venice High...

Photo: Instagram: @abbotkinneyfestival
Hard, News

Abbot Kinney Festival Canceled for Second Straight Year

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Organizers expressed hope that the additional time will allow them to restructure and deliver a more vibrant event in 2026...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard

Beloved Santa Monica Art Gallery to Close Amid Financial Hardships

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Originally opened in 1987, the gallery was the first tenant in Frank Gehry’s Edgemar building in Santa Monica After nearly...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

New $21 Million Mediterranean Home Hits Market in Palisades

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing A newly constructed 10,100-square-foot...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle  By Nick Antonicello  The proliferation of weird behavior on...

Photo: Thomas Safran & Associates
News, Real Estate

Eight-Building Affordable Housing Community Opens in Marina del Rey

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Half of the project’s units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals A new 98-unit affordable housing complex, Thatcher Yard, opened...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Bowls Club Marks 80th Anniversary

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The club’s green, destroyed by heavy rains in 1982, was rebuilt in 1983 and continues to thrive as a hub...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County Releases Animated Film on School Policing Impact

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of...
Hard, News

California and Denmark Sign Partnership to Advance Climate and Technology Goals

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation California and Denmark...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR