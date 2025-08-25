August 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Gondoliers Fall to St. Monica in Season Opener

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter

The Venice High School Gondoliers opened their 2025 varsity football season with a 23-16 home loss to the St. Monica Mariners on Friday, August 22, 2025, falling short of capitalizing on their home-field advantage. The game, which kicked off at 7:00 p.m., marked the start of a challenging season under Coach Angelo Gasca for the Western League team in the CIF Los Angeles City Section.

According to MaxPreps, St. Monica outscored Venice 7-6 in the first quarter, 8-10 in the second, and added 8 points in the fourth while holding Venice scoreless in the second half. Venice’s points came from touchdowns by Donner Livingston, who returned a fumble for a score, and William Oeser, who intercepted a pass for another, though the team struggled offensively with junior quarterback Bennett Dome completing just 9 of 22 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions.

Venice’s defense showed resilience, recording three interceptions—split between Oeser, Alexander Camarillo, and Donte Ross—and one sack by Jonathan Sharp. Oeser led the team with 11 tackles, extending his streak of five or more tackles to nine games dating back to last season. The Gondoliers managed 47 rushing yards on 18 carries, led by senior Joshua Aaron with 54 yards, but couldn’t overcome St. Monica’s balanced attack.

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Photo: Instagram: @stgactor
Hard, News

Rally Against SB 79 Draws Crowds in Palisades

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

The bill, which advanced through Senate and Assembly committees, faces review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee this week, with a...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Chief Resigns, Deputy Chief Fills Role

August 26, 2025

Read more
August 26, 2025

City Manager Chi praised Batista’s leadership, stating, “His dedication and vision have positively shaped our Police Department.” Santa Monica Police...

Photo: Instagram: @abbotkinneyfestival
Hard, News

Abbot Kinney Festival Canceled for Second Straight Year

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Organizers expressed hope that the additional time will allow them to restructure and deliver a more vibrant event in 2026...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard

Beloved Santa Monica Art Gallery to Close Amid Financial Hardships

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Originally opened in 1987, the gallery was the first tenant in Frank Gehry’s Edgemar building in Santa Monica After nearly...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

New $21 Million Mediterranean Home Hits Market in Palisades

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing A newly constructed 10,100-square-foot...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle  By Nick Antonicello  The proliferation of weird behavior on...

Photo: Thomas Safran & Associates
News, Real Estate

Eight-Building Affordable Housing Community Opens in Marina del Rey

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Half of the project’s units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals A new 98-unit affordable housing complex, Thatcher Yard, opened...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Bowls Club Marks 80th Anniversary

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The club’s green, destroyed by heavy rains in 1982, was rebuilt in 1983 and continues to thrive as a hub...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County Releases Animated Film on School Policing Impact

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of...
Hard, News

California and Denmark Sign Partnership to Advance Climate and Technology Goals

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation California and Denmark...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Two Abducted Children

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Police are urging anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Ku at the Olympic Division at (213)...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

LA General Medical Seeks Help Identifying Patient

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The patient is approximately 56 years old, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds, and has black and...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Place Hosts Weekly Western Wednesday Line Dancing

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

No prior dance experience is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring enthusiasm and comfortable shoes Santa Monica Place will...

Photo: X: @LASD Lost Hills Stn.
Hard, News

Standoff in Malibu After Resident Allegedly Fires Arrow: REPORT

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The passerby, who was not injured, told authorities the occupant of the home fired the arrow as they passed by...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest, Hospitalization

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Bystanders restrained the pedestrian until officers arrived A pedestrian was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly slashing...

