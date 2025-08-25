Venice Gondoliers Fall to St. Monica in Season Opener

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter

The Venice High School Gondoliers opened their 2025 varsity football season with a 23-16 home loss to the St. Monica Mariners on Friday, August 22, 2025, falling short of capitalizing on their home-field advantage. The game, which kicked off at 7:00 p.m., marked the start of a challenging season under Coach Angelo Gasca for the Western League team in the CIF Los Angeles City Section.

According to MaxPreps, St. Monica outscored Venice 7-6 in the first quarter, 8-10 in the second, and added 8 points in the fourth while holding Venice scoreless in the second half. Venice’s points came from touchdowns by Donner Livingston, who returned a fumble for a score, and William Oeser, who intercepted a pass for another, though the team struggled offensively with junior quarterback Bennett Dome completing just 9 of 22 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions.

Venice’s defense showed resilience, recording three interceptions—split between Oeser, Alexander Camarillo, and Donte Ross—and one sack by Jonathan Sharp. Oeser led the team with 11 tackles, extending his streak of five or more tackles to nine games dating back to last season. The Gondoliers managed 47 rushing yards on 18 carries, led by senior Joshua Aaron with 54 yards, but couldn’t overcome St. Monica’s balanced attack.

The loss drops Venice to 0-1, with their next game scheduled at home against Granada Hills Charter on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.