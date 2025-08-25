August 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

New $21 Million Mediterranean Home Hits Market in Palisades

Features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing

A newly constructed 10,100-square-foot Mediterranean-style residence at 1186 Corsica Drive in Pacific Palisades has been listed for $21 million, offering a glimpse into high-end real estate in one of Los Angeles’ most coveted neighborhoods. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, situated on a 14,143-square-foot corner lot, opened for public viewing on Saturday, August 24, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The property, listed by Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates, blends European-inspired design with modern amenities. Its exterior features a tumbled natural stone facade and fire-rated Acre siding, surrounded by heritage olive trees and Mediterranean-style gardens. Inside, solid white oak floors and custom wood moldings create a warm, artisanal aesthetic. The chef’s kitchen includes custom marble countertops and European checkered flooring, extending into a hidden butler’s pantry.

Designed for entertaining, the home connects formal living and dining rooms, a family room, and multiple indoor spaces to a resort-style backyard. Outdoor features include a pool and spa with checkered stone waterline tiles, an outdoor kitchen with an Alfresco pizza oven, a sculptural fire pit, and terraces offering canyon views.

The primary suite, located upstairs, has vaulted white oak ceilings, dual walk-in closets, a private morning bar, and a spa-like bathroom with Waterworks fixtures and a Hydro Systems soaking tub. Additional features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing with a gym, cold plunge, sauna, steam room, and massage room.

Zoned as LARE11, the property is not attached and carries an annual association fee.

