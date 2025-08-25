August 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Beloved Santa Monica Art Gallery to Close Amid Financial Hardships

Originally opened in 1987, the gallery was the first tenant in Frank Gehry’s Edgemar building in Santa Monica

After nearly four decades, Lois Lambert Gallery, known for its focus on functional art, will close its doors on September 30, 2025. Gallery owner Lois Lambert announced the decision, citing rising costs and financial challenges that have made continuing operations unsustainable.

Originally opened in 1987 as the Gallery of Functional Art, the gallery was the first tenant in Frank Gehry’s Edgemar building in Santa Monica. In 1994, Lambert relocated to Bergamot Station, rebranding it as Lois Lambert Gallery. The gallery has since represented over 100 emerging and mid-career artists from the United States, Latin America, South America, Europe, and Asia, showcasing works in painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography. Adjacent to the main space, Our Gallery Store offered high-design and artist-made objects, while the Project Room and Upstairs Gallery, added in 2017, provided additional exhibition areas.

Lambert expressed gratitude to her customers, stating, “I can no longer bear the expense of running the gallery, and it’s time to step away.” To mark the closure, she will host a “Going Out of Business” sale from September 1 to September 30, with discounts escalating weekly: 20% to 30% off the first week, 30% to 40% off the second, 40% to 50% off the third, and further reductions in the final week based on remaining inventory.

Post-closure, Lambert will remain available for consultations and advice by telephone and plans to organize “pop-up” exhibitions, with updates to be shared via email. “Thank you for being part of this journey,” she wrote, signing off with gratitude.

in Hard
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle  By Nick Antonicello  The proliferation of weird behavior on...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County Releases Animated Film on School Policing Impact

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of...
Hard, News

California and Denmark Sign Partnership to Advance Climate and Technology Goals

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation California and Denmark...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Two Abducted Children

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Police are urging anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Ku at the Olympic Division at (213)...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

LA General Medical Seeks Help Identifying Patient

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The patient is approximately 56 years old, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds, and has black and...

Photo: X: @LASD Lost Hills Stn.
Hard, News

Standoff in Malibu After Resident Allegedly Fires Arrow: REPORT

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The passerby, who was not injured, told authorities the occupant of the home fired the arrow as they passed by...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest, Hospitalization

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Bystanders restrained the pedestrian until officers arrived A pedestrian was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly slashing...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Future Locale of VNC Meetings Remains in Doubt

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Motion Tossed Back to Committee, Board Elects New Slate of Land Use Planning Committee Members for 2025-27 By Nick Antonicello ...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council to Discuss Encampments and Transit at Thursday Meeting

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Transportation will be a focus, with a motion to support heavy rail or subway options over monorail alternatives for the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Settlement Involving Santa Monica Attorney’s Office

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The lawsuit, filed by the California Automatic Renewal Task Force, claimed HelloFresh failed to clearly disclose subscription terms, obtain proper...
Hard, News

Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S....

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau,...
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Mothers Beach Under Health Warning, While Venice Beach Cleared for Swimming

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Similar warnings were issued for other county beaches, each extending 100 yards up and down the coast from the specified...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR