Beloved Santa Monica Art Gallery to Close Amid Financial Hardships

After nearly four decades, Lois Lambert Gallery, known for its focus on functional art, will close its doors on September 30, 2025. Gallery owner Lois Lambert announced the decision, citing rising costs and financial challenges that have made continuing operations unsustainable.

Originally opened in 1987 as the Gallery of Functional Art, the gallery was the first tenant in Frank Gehry’s Edgemar building in Santa Monica. In 1994, Lambert relocated to Bergamot Station, rebranding it as Lois Lambert Gallery. The gallery has since represented over 100 emerging and mid-career artists from the United States, Latin America, South America, Europe, and Asia, showcasing works in painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography. Adjacent to the main space, Our Gallery Store offered high-design and artist-made objects, while the Project Room and Upstairs Gallery, added in 2017, provided additional exhibition areas.

Lambert expressed gratitude to her customers, stating, “I can no longer bear the expense of running the gallery, and it’s time to step away.” To mark the closure, she will host a “Going Out of Business” sale from September 1 to September 30, with discounts escalating weekly: 20% to 30% off the first week, 30% to 40% off the second, 40% to 50% off the third, and further reductions in the final week based on remaining inventory.

Post-closure, Lambert will remain available for consultations and advice by telephone and plans to organize “pop-up” exhibitions, with updates to be shared via email. “Thank you for being part of this journey,” she wrote, signing off with gratitude.