Abbot Kinney Festival Canceled for Second Straight Year

Organizers expressed hope that the additional time will allow them to restructure and deliver a more vibrant event in 2026

The Abbot Kinney Festival, a 40-year tradition along the world-famous Abbot Kinney Boulevard, has been canceled for the second consecutive year, organizers announced.

The event, known for its eclectic mix of 350 vendors, food trucks, music stages, and kid-friendly activities, will not take place on its traditional last Sunday in September date in 2025, with plans now set for a return on September 27, 2026.

The festival’s board of directors cited a recent slowdown in sponsorships, a challenge affecting many community events, as a key factor in the decision. Last year, the nonprofit, run by Venice volunteers, also postponed the 2024 festival, attributing it to the lingering economic impact of the pandemic on local businesses and the need for new leadership and resources. Organizers expressed hope that the additional time will allow them to restructure and deliver a more vibrant event in 2026.

The mile-long stretch of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, dubbed the “coolest block in America” by GQ Magazine, typically draws crowds with its artisan eateries and boutiques, offering free admission and features like beer gardens and a KidsQuad stage. The last festival, held on September 24, 2023, showcased live performances, diverse food options including Thai, Korean, and Vietnamese cuisine, and artwork by Venice-based artist Tom Everhart, whose pieces have been exhibited at the L.A. County Museum of Natural History and other prestigious venues.