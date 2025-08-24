Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle

By Nick Antonicello

The proliferation of weird behavior on the streets of Venice just reached a new low as a Venice local has reported a transient masturbating in public view in an out-of-state vehicle parked on Rose Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets while completely naked according to an eyewitness account.

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle which has Washington state credentials.

LAPD as well as the offices of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) have been contacted.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who reports on the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice.