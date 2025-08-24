August 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Eyewitness Reports Naked Transient Masturbating in Washington-Plated Vehicle on Rose Ave.

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle 

By Nick Antonicello 

The proliferation of weird behavior on the streets of Venice just reached a new low as a Venice local has reported a transient masturbating in public view in an out-of-state vehicle parked on Rose Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets while completely naked according to an eyewitness account. 

The same eyewitness has been redirecting females from passing the vehicle which has Washington state credentials. 

LAPD as well as the offices of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) have been contacted. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who reports on the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindsppring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard

Beloved Santa Monica Art Gallery to Close Amid Financial Hardships

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Originally opened in 1987, the gallery was the first tenant in Frank Gehry’s Edgemar building in Santa Monica After nearly...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

New $21 Million Mediterranean Home Hits Market in Palisades

August 25, 2025

Read more
August 25, 2025

Features include a speakeasy-style bar, a 1,657-bottle refrigerated wine room, a theater, and a wellness wing A newly constructed 10,100-square-foot...

Photo: Thomas Safran & Associates
News, Real Estate

Eight-Building Affordable Housing Community Opens in Marina del Rey

August 24, 2025

Read more
August 24, 2025

Half of the project’s units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals A new 98-unit affordable housing complex, Thatcher Yard, opened...

Photo: Santa Monica Conservancy
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Bowls Club Marks 80th Anniversary

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The club’s green, destroyed by heavy rains in 1982, was rebuilt in 1983 and continues to thrive as a hub...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

County Releases Animated Film on School Policing Impact

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The initiative stems from 2023 reports exposing racial disparities in school policing. A study by the LA County Office of...
Hard, News

California and Denmark Sign Partnership to Advance Climate and Technology Goals

August 23, 2025

Read more
August 23, 2025

The partnership focuses on achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, strengthening digital and cyber resilience, and promoting innovation California and Denmark...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Two Abducted Children

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Police are urging anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Ku at the Olympic Division at (213)...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

LA General Medical Seeks Help Identifying Patient

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The patient is approximately 56 years old, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 121 pounds, and has black and...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Place Hosts Weekly Western Wednesday Line Dancing

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

No prior dance experience is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring enthusiasm and comfortable shoes Santa Monica Place will...

Photo: X: @LASD Lost Hills Stn.
Hard, News

Standoff in Malibu After Resident Allegedly Fires Arrow: REPORT

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The passerby, who was not injured, told authorities the occupant of the home fired the arrow as they passed by...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest, Hospitalization

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Bystanders restrained the pedestrian until officers arrived A pedestrian was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly slashing...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Future Locale of VNC Meetings Remains in Doubt

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Motion Tossed Back to Committee, Board Elects New Slate of Land Use Planning Committee Members for 2025-27 By Nick Antonicello ...
Dining, News

THIS WEEKEND: Great Western Steak & Hoagie Marks 52 Years with Hoedown Event

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Established in 1973, Hoagies has been a neighborhood staple, blending Wild West flair with its signature sandwiches The Great Western...

Photo: Instagram: @turndough
Dining, News

Turn Dough Opens Artisan Ice Cream Shop in Downtown Santa Monica

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

The Santa Monica location offers 18 signature chimney cake creations, such as the “Unicorn,” adorned with Nutella, unicorn sprinkles, and...
News, Real Estate

California Pizza Kitchen Waterside Spot to be Replaced by Brandy Melville, 2025 Opening Set

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Signage outside the former CPK location signals the arrival of the Italian-founded, California-inspired fast-fashion brand The California Pizza Kitchen at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR