Eight-Building Affordable Housing Community Opens in Marina del Rey

A new 98-unit affordable housing complex, Thatcher Yard, opened its doors in Marina del Rey on Thursday, transforming a former city-owned maintenance yard into a residential community for seniors and low-income families. Half of the project’s units are reserved for formerly homeless individuals.

The grand opening ceremony featured speeches from Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park, Elizabeth Selby of the city’s Housing Department, Carlos Van Natter of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, and Paul Buckland of Wells Fargo, alongside remarks from a resident, Rolando Santiago. The event highlighted the collaborative effort between developers, city officials, and neighborhood leaders to bring the project to fruition.

Located at 3311 S. Thatcher Avenue, Thatcher Yard consists of eight two-story buildings offering studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Two-thirds of the units are designated for seniors, while the remaining third are for low-income families. The complex includes amenities such as a community room, fitness center, outdoor patio, landscaped gardens, and a semi-subterranean garage with 82 vehicle and 58 bicycle parking spaces. Its proximity to public transportation, grocery stores, health facilities, and the Pacific Ocean adds to its appeal.

The project, which broke ground in December 2022, faced environmental and zoning hurdles. A Sustainable Communities Environmental Assessment determined that potential impacts, including hazards and tribal cultural resources, were mitigated to insignificant levels. The development required multiple city approvals, including a Coastal Development Permit and a Density Bonus, to allow for a height of 40.5 feet and reduced spacing between buildings. Approximately 45 non-protected trees were removed, and 4,800 cubic yards of soil and 2,400 cubic yards of asphalt were excavated.

Councilmember Park praised the project as a model for addressing Los Angeles’ housing challenges, noting its transformation of a blighted site into a vibrant community. “This is the kind of project we need more of, not just in Council District 11, but across the city,” she said.

Thomas Safran, chairman of the development firm, emphasized the community engagement that shaped the project. “We worked closely with the neighborhood council to scale the design to meet local needs,” he said. The property, TSA’s second in Marina del Rey, is part of the firm’s portfolio of over 6,500 housing units in Southern California.

Thatcher Yard is currently accepting applications only for its accessible unit waiting list.