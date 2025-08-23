Santa Monica Bowls Club Marks 80th Anniversary

The club’s green, destroyed by heavy rains in 1982, was rebuilt in 1983 and continues to thrive as a hub for sport and camaraderie, boasting over 75 members

The Santa Monica Bowls Club, a lawn bowling sports club at Douglas Park, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this August.

Founded in 1945, the club operates on a green at Douglas Park, located on Wilshire Boulevard between 25th Street and Chelsea Avenue. The site, donated by Marcellus Joslyn in 1948 for the green and adjacent clubhouse, has a rich history tied to Santa Monica’s past.

Originally part of an 1839 Mexican land grant to Don Francisco Sepulveda, the area served as a water reservoir in 1875, a movie studio in 1919, and an airfield and factory for Douglas Aircraft in 1921. By 1929, the site was transformed into Padre Park through a New Deal project designed by Ed Howard in the 1930s and renamed Douglas Park in 1936 to honor its aviation legacy.

The club’s green, destroyed by heavy rains in 1982, was rebuilt in 1983 and continues to thrive as a hub for sport and camaraderie, boasting over 75 members. “The Santa Monica Bowls Club is a testament to the enduring spirit of our community,” said a spokesperson for the Santa Monica Conservancy, which highlighted the milestone.

The club welcomes players of all ages and skill levels, hosting sessions on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.