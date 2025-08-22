August 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: X: @LASD Lost Hills Stn.

Standoff in Malibu After Resident Allegedly Fires Arrow: REPORT

The passerby, who was not injured, told authorities the occupant of the home fired the arrow as they passed by with their dog

A tense standoff unfolded in Malibu on Wednesday after a passerby reported that a resident shot an arrow at them while they were walking their dog, KTLA reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 25000 block of Malibu Road around 10:15 a.m. following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies arrived to find the suspect barricaded inside a home, prompting a standoff, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

The passerby, who was not injured, told authorities the occupant of the home fired the arrow as they passed by with their dog, KTLA reported. 

Sheriff’s deputies secured the area and attempted to negotiate with the suspect, whose identity has not been released. The situation remained ongoing as of late Wednesday, with authorities urging residents to avoid the area.

No further injuries were reported.

