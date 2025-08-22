LAPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Two Abducted Children

Police are urging anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Ku at the Olympic Division at (213) 382-9460

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Olympic Division is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating two children believed to have been abducted by their biological mother on August 21.

Derek Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez, 2, and Jaden Hernandez, 10, were last seen at 1:30 a.m. leaving their foster care home in the 300 block of South Virgil Avenue. Authorities suspect their mother, Jackline Hernandez-Torres, took them to the 1500 block of East 52nd Street.

Derek is described as a Hispanic male with red hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing about 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Jaden, also a Hispanic male, has black hair and brown eyes, stands 4 feet tall, and weighs approximately 50-60 pounds. He was last seen in similar attire.

Police are urging anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact Lieutenant Ku at the Olympic Division at (213) 382-9460 or call 911.

For after-hours or weekend inquiries, contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, or via the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.