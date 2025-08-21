Venice Shorts: Future Locale of VNC Meetings Remains in Doubt

Motion Tossed Back to Committee, Board Elects New Slate of Land Use Planning Committee Members for 2025-27

By Nick Antonicello

The Westminster elementary school located on Abbot Kinney Boulevard has been the site of the monthly meetings of the Venice Neighborhood Council for decades.

It is convenient, centrally located with plenty of parking to accommodate all the needs of this grass-roots democracy including overhead screens and the proper acoustics to make the meetings comfortable and enjoyable.

It offers restrooms and more than enough seating to accommodate 500 attendees as it did in the past when heated discussions on the bridge housing scheme were offered and former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti took the stage to quell the crowd.

But for whatever reason, there are those insistent and incessant on seeking a new meeting venue under the guise of a cost savings.

Really?

Consider these facts:

With a deficit of $1 billion dollars, how is changing the venue of a neighborhood council meeting saving money?

Los Angeles will spend $13.9 billion dollars in this budget, while the 99 or so neighborhood councils will receive a reduced stipend as well as a rollover of unspent dollars not to exceed $10,000.

It costs roughly $159,000 per hour, $38,000,000 per day, $267,000,000 per week and $3.2 billion dollars a month to operate Los Angeles. How on earth do you claim a costs savings by changing the venue of a reliable meeting partner like the LAUSD? Why isn’t this board reaching out to the school board direct for assistance?

You know what a savings of a measly $2,700 reflect?

A cost savings of 0.00001942%!

It is laughable to suggest something this ridiculous with a straight face!

But here is the only reality that matters.

70% of all residents of Venice live west of Lincoln.

Let me repeat that.

70% of all residents live west of Lincoln Boulevard!

Why would anyone suggest a location that is not west of Lincoln?

Are you trying to drive down participation by making access to these monthly affairs even more difficult?

How about we move the meetings to Mar Vista?

Hopefully a blast of common sense will touch a majority of board members before any change in location is seriously considered.

In other board action, the VNC elected new standing members to the Land Use & Planning Committee or LUPC.

The LUPC committee examines proposed development projects, including those requiring variances or other permits, to assess their impact on the neighborhood.

Facilitating Community Input:

They hold public meetings and gather input from stakeholders on development plans, ensuring residents have a voice in the process.

They hold public meetings and gather input from stakeholders on development plans, ensuring residents have a voice in the process. Making Recommendations:

Based on their review and community input, the committee provides recommendations to the full Neighborhood Council Board, which may be used to inform a Community Impact Statement or other actions.

Based on their review and community input, the committee provides recommendations to the full Neighborhood Council Board, which may be used to inform a Community Impact Statement or other actions. Advocating for Community Interests:

They advocate for policies and projects that benefit the community, such as increasing housing affordability or protecting rent-stabilized housing.

They advocate for policies and projects that benefit the community, such as increasing housing affordability or protecting rent-stabilized housing. Promoting Transparency:

The committee strives to ensure a transparent and inclusive process for land use decisions, making information available to stakeholders.

The committee strives to ensure a transparent and inclusive process for land use decisions, making information available to stakeholders. Guiding Growth:

They aim to guide development in a way that is sustainable and aligns with community plans and values.

The following individuals were elected to serve for the 2025-2027 term of office:

David Turnbull, a consultant and writer.

Jenesa Kurland, a background in architectural engineering and construction management.



Nicole Meyer.

Robin Rudisill, former LUPC chair and member.

David Feige, attorney and writer.

Ted Henderson, former candidate for LUPC chair and proponent of Venice secession.

Sarah Wauters, local educator.



Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Harvard graduate and previous LUPC member.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a tip or take on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.