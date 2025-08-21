August 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Future Locale of VNC Meetings Remains in Doubt

Motion Tossed Back to Committee, Board Elects New Slate of Land Use Planning Committee Members for 2025-27

By Nick Antonicello 

The Westminster elementary school located on Abbot Kinney Boulevard has been the site of the monthly meetings of the Venice Neighborhood Council for decades. 

It is convenient, centrally located with plenty of parking to accommodate all the needs of this grass-roots democracy including overhead screens and the proper acoustics to make the meetings comfortable and enjoyable. 

It offers restrooms and more than enough seating to accommodate 500 attendees as it did in the past when heated discussions on the bridge housing scheme were offered and former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti took the stage to quell the crowd. 

But for whatever reason, there are those insistent and incessant on seeking a new meeting venue under the guise of a cost savings. 

Really? 

Consider these facts: 

  • With a deficit of $1 billion dollars, how is changing the venue of a neighborhood council meeting saving money? 
  • Los Angeles will spend $13.9 billion dollars in this budget, while the 99 or so neighborhood councils will receive a reduced stipend as well as a rollover of unspent dollars not to exceed $10,000.
  • It costs roughly $159,000 per hour, $38,000,000 per day, $267,000,000 per week and $3.2 billion dollars a month to operate Los Angeles. How on earth do you claim a costs savings by changing the venue of a reliable meeting partner like the LAUSD? Why isn’t this board reaching out to the school board direct for assistance? 

You know what a savings of a measly $2,700 reflect? 

A cost savings of 0.00001942%!

It is laughable to suggest something this ridiculous with a straight face! 

But here is the only reality that matters. 

70% of all residents of Venice live west of Lincoln. 

Let me repeat that. 

70% of all residents live west of Lincoln Boulevard! 

Why would anyone suggest a location that is not west of Lincoln? 

Are you trying to drive down participation by making access to these monthly affairs even more difficult? 

How about we move the meetings to Mar Vista? 

Hopefully a blast of common sense will touch a majority of board members before any change in location is seriously considered.

In other board action, the VNC elected new standing members to the Land Use & Planning Committee or LUPC. 

  • The LUPC committee examines proposed development projects, including those requiring variances or other permits, to assess their impact on the neighborhood. 
  • Facilitating Community Input:
    They hold public meetings and gather input from stakeholders on development plans, ensuring residents have a voice in the process. 
  • Making Recommendations:
    Based on their review and community input, the committee provides recommendations to the full Neighborhood Council Board, which may be used to inform a Community Impact Statement or other actions. 
  • Advocating for Community Interests:
    They advocate for policies and projects that benefit the community, such as increasing housing affordability or protecting rent-stabilized housing. 
  • Promoting Transparency:
    The committee strives to ensure a transparent and inclusive process for land use decisions, making information available to stakeholders. 
  • Guiding Growth:
    They aim to guide development in a way that is sustainable and aligns with community plans and values. 

The following individuals were elected to serve for the 2025-2027 term of office: 

  • David Turnbull, a consultant and writer. 
  • Jenesa Kurland, a background in architectural engineering and construction management.
  • Nicole Meyer.
  • Robin Rudisill, former LUPC chair and member. 
  • David Feige, attorney and writer. 
  • Ted Henderson, former candidate for LUPC chair and proponent of Venice secession.
  • Sarah Wauters, local educator.
  • Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Harvard graduate and previous LUPC member. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a tip or take on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: X: @LASD Lost Hills Stn.
Hard, News

Standoff in Malibu After Resident Allegedly Fires Arrow: REPORT

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

The passerby, who was not injured, told authorities the occupant of the home fired the arrow as they passed by...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Santa Monica Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest, Hospitalization

August 22, 2025

Read more
August 22, 2025

Bystanders restrained the pedestrian until officers arrived A pedestrian was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly slashing...
Dining, News

THIS WEEKEND: Great Western Steak & Hoagie Marks 52 Years with Hoedown Event

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

Established in 1973, Hoagies has been a neighborhood staple, blending Wild West flair with its signature sandwiches The Great Western...

Photo: Instagram: @turndough
Dining, News

Turn Dough Opens Artisan Ice Cream Shop in Downtown Santa Monica

August 21, 2025

Read more
August 21, 2025

The Santa Monica location offers 18 signature chimney cake creations, such as the “Unicorn,” adorned with Nutella, unicorn sprinkles, and...
News, Real Estate

California Pizza Kitchen Waterside Spot to be Replaced by Brandy Melville, 2025 Opening Set

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Signage outside the former CPK location signals the arrival of the Italian-founded, California-inspired fast-fashion brand The California Pizza Kitchen at...

Photo: Getty
Dining, News

What to Expect at the 2025 Malibu Food & Wine Festival

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Set on a 1,000-acre historic estate in Malibu’s wine country, the festival offers a backdrop of rolling vineyards, ancient oaks,...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

Gold’s Gym to Mark 60th Anniversary with Venice Community Event

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Founded in 1965 by Joe Gold, the gym has grown from a single Venice site to a global brand spanning...
News

City Council Opposes Controversial State Housing Density Bill

August 20, 2025

Read more
August 20, 2025

Last week, the Pacific Palisades Community Council urged Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the bill The Los Angeles City Council...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, upbeat

What to Expect at the Third Annual Endless Summer C.A.M.P. Festival This Weekend

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Attendees can participate in a bubble party, watch a comedic opera retelling of “Cinderella”, and more The City of Santa...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council to Discuss Encampments and Transit at Thursday Meeting

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Transportation will be a focus, with a motion to support heavy rail or subway options over monorail alternatives for the...
News, Real Estate

30-Unit Mixed-Use Project Approved for Dining and Retail at Abbot Kinney Corridor

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

The 36,716-square-foot project includes 3,416 square feet of ground-floor retail and an 818-square-foot restaurant with 31 seats, permitted to sell...

Photo: Instagram
News

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 19, 2025

Read more
August 19, 2025

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

Yoga Nest Venice Marks Fourth Year Since Reopening with Expansion, Accessibility Initiatives

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The studio, located at 13000 Venice Blvd., has grown into a two-floor facility, adding space for new classes such as...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Gondolier Football Gears Up for 2025 Football Season

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The team, competing in the Western League of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, will face a challenging schedule The...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Settlement Involving Santa Monica Attorney’s Office

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The lawsuit, filed by the California Automatic Renewal Task Force, claimed HelloFresh failed to clearly disclose subscription terms, obtain proper...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR