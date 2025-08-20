Gold’s Gym to Mark 60th Anniversary with Venice Community Event

Founded in 1965 by Joe Gold, the gym has grown from a single Venice site to a global brand spanning six continents, long revered as the “Mecca of Bodybuilding”

Gold’s Gym, a fitness institution born in Venice Beach, will celebrate its 60th anniversary on August 25 with a community event at its original location, 360 Hampton Drive, featuring a photo booth hosted by Venice Paparazzi where guests can take home 5×7 prints.

Founded in 1965 by Joe Gold, the gym has grown from a single Venice site to a global brand spanning six continents, long revered as the “Mecca of Bodybuilding” for training icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Venice celebration highlights its legacy of fostering strength and community, offering a special membership promotion, according to event organizers.

This year, Gold’s Gym is blending its hardcore roots with modern amenities, per Athletech News. New facilities in Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles’ Beverly Center feature HydroMassage chairs, CryoLounge recovery zones, steam rooms, and saunas. The Beverly Center location boasts the largest indoor turf in the Gold’s network and an Atlantis Strength training zone. In Little Elm, Texas, Gold’s opened North America’s first Hyrox Performance Center, equipped for the rising fitness competition, with plans for a broader rollout.

“Our newest openings reflect our commitment to meeting members where they are,” said co-CEO Danny Waggoner, as reported by Athletech News. Additional expansions include a 5,000-square-foot upgrade in San Antonio and new gyms in Washington, D.C., and Hamilton, California.

The Venice event, open to the public, underscores Gold’s Gym’s enduring role in Los Angeles’ fitness culture.