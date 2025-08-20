August 20, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

City Council Opposes Controversial State Housing Density Bill

Last week, the Pacific Palisades Community Council urged Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the bill

The Los Angeles City Council voted 8-5 on Tuesday to oppose Senate Bill 79, a contentious statewide measure authored by San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener that aims to increase housing density near transit stops. 

The resolution, led by Councilmembers Traci Park and John Lee, follows a press conference where community leaders and residents warned of the bill’s potential to disrupt neighborhoods and threaten public safety.

SB 79 seeks to streamline approvals for multi-family housing near rail stations and rapid bus lines, even in areas where such developments are currently prohibited. The bill would limit local governments’ authority to regulate large-scale projects, imposing uniform density increases across California. Supporters argue it will lower housing costs, reduce traffic, and boost transit use. However, critics, including Los Angeles officials, contend it undermines local planning and endangers communities.

“SB 79 is Sacramento’s attempt to hijack local planning and hand the keys to developers, silencing the voices of residents,” Park said during the press conference at City Hall. She emphasized that Los Angeles is already addressing housing needs through programs like the Citywide Housing Incentive Program, which promotes responsible growth.

Councilmember John Lee echoed these concerns, highlighting years of community engagement in areas like the San Fernando Valley to balance housing development with neighborhood preservation. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a say in how their city grows,” he said.

Community leaders at the press conference raised alarms about the bill’s impact. Alix Gucovsky of the Venice Neighborhood Council criticized SB 79 for treating residents as “commodities” and erasing local culture. Tracy Conyers, a Westchester resident, warned that the bill strips away community input, while Andrew Salimian of the Los Angeles Conservancy called it a threat to historic assets.

The vote comes amid broader opposition to SB 79. Last week, the Pacific Palisades Community Council urged Governor Gavin Newsom to veto the bill, citing risks in wildfire-prone areas like Pacific Palisades, which suffered devastating losses in the January 2025 Palisades fire. The council’s letter referenced Newsom’s emergency order acknowledging the dangers of dense housing in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, arguing that SB 79 lacks necessary exemptions for such areas.

SB 79, introduced on January 15, 2025, has advanced through the Senate and Assembly committees and is set for review by the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. A full Assembly vote could follow in the coming weeks.

“We will fight for our neighborhoods, our history, and our right to shape our own future,” Park said, signaling Los Angeles’ resolve to challenge the bill as it progresses.

