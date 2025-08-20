California Pizza Kitchen Waterside Spot to be Replaced by Brandy Melville, 2025 Opening Set

Signage outside the former CPK location signals the arrival of the Italian-founded, California-inspired fast-fashion brand

The California Pizza Kitchen at 13345 Fiji Way in Marina Del Rey has permanently closed, with signs indicating that a Brandy Melville clothing store will take its place in 2025.

The restaurant, a community staple for nearly three decades, shuttered in early July. Signage outside the former CPK location now displays “Brandy Melville” with “coming 2025!” written below, signaling the arrival of the Italian-founded, California-inspired fast-fashion brand known for its casual, teen-oriented aesthetic.

Brandy Melville, established in the early 1980s by Silvio Marsan and now led by CEO Stephan Marsan, offers a range of women’s clothing, including cotton tops, sweatpants, cardigans, and intimates like lace bras and striped pajamas, per the company’s website. The brand, which opened its first U.S. store in Los Angeles’ Westwood in 2009, is known for its bleached wood and muted color store designs. It operates 36 global outlets, including nearby locations at The Grove, Brentwood, and Pacific Palisades.

The new Brandy Melville store is expected to draw younger shoppers with its affordable, trendy apparel, such as the $24 Lace Bra and $35 Hilary Yoga Pants.

No official opening date has been confirmed.