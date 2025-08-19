Mar Vista Council to Discuss Encampments and Transit at Thursday Meeting

Transportation will be a focus, with a motion to support heavy rail or subway options over monorail alternatives for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

The Mar Vista Community Council will hold its monthly Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, August 21, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Windward School, 11350 Palms Blvd., Room 20, to address key local and regional issues, according to the council’s agenda.

The meeting will feature discussions on proposed amendments to Los Angeles Municipal Code Section 41.18, which would align restrictions on homeless encampments with a state model ordinance, as outlined in Council File 20-1376-S5, sponsored by Councilmember Traci Park. The council will also consider opposing Senate Bill 79, which mandates housing density without clear funding for infrastructure and services.

Transportation will be a focus, with a motion to support heavy rail or subway options over monorail alternatives for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. Local concerns include a call for the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to review Beethoven Market’s compliance with its Restaurant Beverage Program license and address safety issues and expired permits at vacant lots along 11335-11405 W. Venice Blvd.

Additionally, the council will review a liquor license upgrade and extended hours for 77 Mini-Market at 12131 W. Washington Pl., as well as authorize sharing details about Porchfest LA 2025. A proposed $2,000 expenditure for designing and distributing development-related door hangers will also be discussed.

The meeting is open to the public, with parking available on Palms Boulevard.