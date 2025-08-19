August 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram

‘Ketamine Queen’ Pleads Guilty and Admits Role in Matthew Perry’s Death

Prosecutors Say She Supplied Ketamine Through Perry’s Assistant

Facing five federal counts tied to Matthew Perry’s 2023 overdose, North Hollywood resident Jasveen Sangha has agreed to plead guilty, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Sangha, 42, known as “Ketamine Queen,” will admit to using her home as a drug distribution hub, three counts of distributing ketamine, and one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. A dual U.S.–U.K. citizen, she has been held since August 2024 and is expected to formally enter her plea in the coming weeks.

Under the statutes, sentencing exposure includes up to 20 years for the premises count, up to 10 years on each distribution count, and up to 15 years for distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

According to the plea agreement, Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to supply ketamine to Perry through the actor’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 60. In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold 51 vials that were delivered to Iwamasa. Prosecutors say Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the drug and administered at least three shots on Oct. 28, 2023, leading to Perry’s death.

After news of the death broke, Sangha contacted Fleming on the encrypted app Signal to discuss distancing themselves, changed settings to auto-delete their thread, and told him to “Delete all our messages,” court papers state. Two days later, Fleming messaged that he was “90% sure everyone is protected” and asked about ketamine detection in toxicology testing.

Sangha also admitted to selling four vials of ketamine in August 2019 to Cody McLaury, who died hours later of an overdose, and to using her residence as a distribution hub since at least June 2019. A March 2023 search of her home recovered 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, 79 vials of liquid ketamine, MDMA tablets, counterfeit Xanax, powdered ketamine and cocaine, a money counter, packaging materials, and $5,723 in cash.

Other defendants in the case include:

  • Mark Chavez, 55, San Diego physician — pleaded guilty in Oct. 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine; sentencing Sept. 17, up to 10 years.
  • Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne — pleaded guilty in Aug. 2024 to conspiracy and distribution resulting in death; sentencing Nov. 12, up to 25 years.
  • Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake — pleaded guilty in Aug. 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death; sentencing Nov. 19, up to 15 years.
  • Salvador “Dr. P” Plasencia, 43, of Santa Monica — pleaded guilty July 23 to four counts of ketamine distribution; sentencing Dec. 3, up to 10 years per count.
in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

Yoga Nest Venice Marks Fourth Year Since Reopening with Expansion, Accessibility Initiatives

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The studio, located at 13000 Venice Blvd., has grown into a two-floor facility, adding space for new classes such as...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Gondolier Football Gears Up for 2025 Football Season

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The team, competing in the Western League of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, will face a challenging schedule The...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Settlement Involving Santa Monica Attorney’s Office

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The lawsuit, filed by the California Automatic Renewal Task Force, claimed HelloFresh failed to clearly disclose subscription terms, obtain proper...

Photo: Hankey Capital
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica to Review Proposed High-Rise, Affordable Housing Projects on 7th Street

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The larger project would replace an existing 10-unit rental building with a 23-story tower featuring 20 deed-restricted affordable units Hankey...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Oceanfront Duplex Hits Market for $10.75M

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

It features an open-concept living and dining area with large sliding glass doors opening to an oceanfront balcony. A two-level...
News, Real Estate

VNC to Discuss Budget Cuts, Transit, and Land Use at Tuesday Meeting

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

A key agenda item is a motion supporting the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils’ endorsement of an underground heavy rail...
News, upbeat

Paliskates to Host Back 2 School Festival at Venice Beach

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The free festival at 1800 Ocean Front Walk features school supply giveaways, youth sports, live entertainment, and a beach clean-up...
Hard, News

Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S....
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Joins Westside Leaders to Condemn Federal Immigration Raids

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The event included women leaders, lawyers, One LA members, and prominent Westside rabbis Mayor Karen Bass joined Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau,...
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Honor Local Legends at Inaugural PIERfect Benefit Fundraiser

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The event marks the debut of the Santa Monica Pier Awards, and will recognize an original Pier Corporation board member...

Photo: Anthony Pham: Metro LA
News, upbeat

Metro Honors Nipsey Hussle with Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Rename

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism...

Photo: Official
News

Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Mothers Beach Under Health Warning, While Venice Beach Cleared for Swimming

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Similar warnings were issued for other county beaches, each extending 100 yards up and down the coast from the specified...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR