Photo: Google Street View

Yoga Nest Venice Marks Fourth Year Since Reopening with Expansion, Accessibility Initiatives

The studio, located at 13000 Venice Blvd., has grown into a two-floor facility, adding space for new classes such as sound baths, gentle movement and transformational breathwork

Yoga Nest Venice, a community yoga studio in Los Angeles, is marking the fourth anniversary of its reopening in August 2025 with a significant expansion and new programs aimed at inclusivity, following a closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The studio, located at 13000 Venice Blvd., has grown into a two-floor facility, adding space for new classes such as sound baths, gentle movement, transformational breathwork, and meditation. It has also become a certified training center for yoga, meditation, and sound healing, hiring five recent graduates as instructors.

To enhance accessibility, Yoga Nest Venice now offers monthly classes with American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters in partnership with Flowstate ASL, catering to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. The studio’s expanded first floor also accommodates wheelchair-accessible classes led by practitioners trained in chair yoga, ensuring inclusivity for individuals with mobility challenges.

In addition, Yoga Nest has partnered with 1967 by DINO Apparel, a local woman-owned business, to introduce a retail component to its expanded space. The collaboration aims to support small businesses while offering wellness-focused products to the community.

The studio, a fixture in Venice for nearly 20 years, reopened in August 2021 after pandemic-related challenges. Owner Mary Lou Di Muro emphasized the studio’s commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all.

