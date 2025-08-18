VNC to Discuss Budget Cuts, Transit, and Land Use at Tuesday Meeting

A key agenda item is a motion supporting the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils’ endorsement of an underground heavy rail for Metro’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

The Venice Neighborhood Council will hold its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster Elementary School, 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd., to address pressing community issues, including budget constraints, transit improvements, and a proposed development on Abbot Kinney.

The council will consider a motion to relocate its meetings to the Penmar Recreation Center’s Multipurpose Center for the 2025-26 fiscal year to address a $7,000 budget cut, reducing the annual allocation from $32,000 to $25,000. The board will also review the July 2025 Monthly Expenditure Report.

A key agenda item is a motion supporting the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils’ endorsement of an underground heavy rail for Metro’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, citing its higher capacity and faster travel times compared to a monorail. Though not located in Venice, the project would provide a north-south rail line with stops at UCLA and the VA campus, benefiting local stakeholders.

The council will also discuss a land-use proposal for 1222 Abbot Kinney, recommending approval of a Coastal Development Permit and other permits to convert a single-family dwelling and ground floor retail into a retail-only space with a new 768-square-foot dwelling unit at the rear, replacing a garage. The motion includes provisions for bicycle parking but no car parking, per an AB 2097 exemption.

Other items include a presentation on a proposed trash rate hike by Sean O’Brien, public safety reports, and a vote to require board members to complete Robert’s Rules of Order training within 60 days of their term via EmpowerLA’s portal. Public comment will be limited to 20 minutes, with one minute per speaker.