Marina del Rey Oceanfront Duplex Hits Market for $10.75M

It features an open-concept living and dining area with large sliding glass doors opening to an oceanfront balcony.

A two-level oceanfront duplex at 3806 Ocean Front Walk, listed for $10.75 million, went on the market in Marina del Rey, offering direct beach access and coastal views.

The 4,521-square-foot property features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two units. The upper-level penthouse, spanning four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, includes 30 feet of ocean frontage, high ceilings with arched detailing, wood floors, and a spacious balcony. Its kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, while the primary suite offers a spa-inspired bathroom with a multi-jet shower, soaking tub, and large walk-in closet.

The lower-level unit, also directly on the beach with no steps, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features an open-concept living and dining area with large sliding glass doors opening to an oceanfront balcony, and a kitchen integrated into the living space. Both units have been fully updated.

The duplex includes four parking spaces and additional storage. Located on the Marina Peninsula, the property is priced at $2,378 per square foot. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3806-ocean-front-walk-marina-del-rey-ca-90292/1831547417685001905/.