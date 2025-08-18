Gondolier Football Gears Up for 2025 Football Season

The team, competing in the Western League of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, will face a challenging schedule

The Venice High School Gondoliers are set to kick off their 2025 varsity football season with a clean slate, entering under the guidance of Coach Angelo Gasca. The team, competing in the Western League of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, will face a challenging schedule as they aim to improve their standing in both state and national rankings.

The Gondoliers open their season at home on August 22 at 7:00 p.m. against St. Monica Catholic. Other notable matchups include a home game against Granada Hills Charter on August 28 and a road game against Norwalk on September 12. League play begins October 3 with an away game against University, followed by key contests against Palisades, Fairfax, Westchester, and Hamilton, concluding the regular season on October 31.

Coming off a 2024 season with a final power rating of -27.2, Venice holds a national rank of 10,222 and a California state rank of 688, according to MaxPreps. For 2025, the team’s starting power rating is projected at -31.4, placing them at 8,774 nationally and 594 in the state. Despite a storied program history with a dynasty record of 167-87 since 2003 and a national dynasty rank of 2,605, the Gondoliers face a tougher outlook this year, with their 2025 rating trailing their historical average by 51.5 points.

Fans can purchase digital tickets through GoFan for select games, with live streaming available via the NFHS Network for home matchups.