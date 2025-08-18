August 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Gondolier Football Gears Up for 2025 Football Season

The team, competing in the Western League of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, will face a challenging schedule

The Venice High School Gondoliers are set to kick off their 2025 varsity football season with a clean slate, entering under the guidance of Coach Angelo Gasca. The team, competing in the Western League of the CIF Los Angeles City Section, will face a challenging schedule as they aim to improve their standing in both state and national rankings.

The Gondoliers open their season at home on August 22 at 7:00 p.m. against St. Monica Catholic. Other notable matchups include a home game against Granada Hills Charter on August 28 and a road game against Norwalk on September 12. League play begins October 3 with an away game against University, followed by key contests against Palisades, Fairfax, Westchester, and Hamilton, concluding the regular season on October 31.

Coming off a 2024 season with a final power rating of -27.2, Venice holds a national rank of 10,222 and a California state rank of 688, according to MaxPreps. For 2025, the team’s starting power rating is projected at -31.4, placing them at 8,774 nationally and 594 in the state. Despite a storied program history with a dynasty record of 167-87 since 2003 and a national dynasty rank of 2,605, the Gondoliers face a tougher outlook this year, with their 2025 rating trailing their historical average by 51.5 points.

Fans can purchase digital tickets through GoFan for select games, with live streaming available via the NFHS Network for home matchups.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty
Hard, News

HelloFresh to Pay $7.5M in Settlement Involving Santa Monica Attorney’s Office

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The lawsuit, filed by the California Automatic Renewal Task Force, claimed HelloFresh failed to clearly disclose subscription terms, obtain proper...

Photo: Hankey Capital
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica to Review Proposed High-Rise, Affordable Housing Projects on 7th Street

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The larger project would replace an existing 10-unit rental building with a 23-story tower featuring 20 deed-restricted affordable units Hankey...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Oceanfront Duplex Hits Market for $10.75M

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

It features an open-concept living and dining area with large sliding glass doors opening to an oceanfront balcony. A two-level...
News, Real Estate

VNC to Discuss Budget Cuts, Transit, and Land Use at Tuesday Meeting

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

A key agenda item is a motion supporting the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils’ endorsement of an underground heavy rail...
News, upbeat

Paliskates to Host Back 2 School Festival at Venice Beach

August 18, 2025

Read more
August 18, 2025

The free festival at 1800 Ocean Front Walk features school supply giveaways, youth sports, live entertainment, and a beach clean-up...
Hard, News

Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S....
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Joins Westside Leaders to Condemn Federal Immigration Raids

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The event included women leaders, lawyers, One LA members, and prominent Westside rabbis Mayor Karen Bass joined Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau,...
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Honor Local Legends at Inaugural PIERfect Benefit Fundraiser

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The event marks the debut of the Santa Monica Pier Awards, and will recognize an original Pier Corporation board member...

Photo: Anthony Pham: Metro LA
News, upbeat

Metro Honors Nipsey Hussle with Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Rename

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism...

Photo: Official
News

Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Mothers Beach Under Health Warning, While Venice Beach Cleared for Swimming

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Similar warnings were issued for other county beaches, each extending 100 yards up and down the coast from the specified...
News, upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: CicLAvia to Turn Venice Streets into Car-Free Park

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The event will spotlight Venice’s iconic Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, picturesque Venice Canals, and trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard along the 6.75-mile...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Foreign Investor Acquires $65M in Fire-Damaged Malibu Lots for Luxury Rebuild: REPORT

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The acquisitions include eight lots on La Costa Beach and one on Carbon Beach, known as “Billionaires Beach.” A tenth...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR