Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

Gilson Daub, a workers’ compensation defense and general liability law firm, opened a new office in Santa Monica on August 5, led by experienced attorney Robert Lance, expanding its footprint in Southern California.

Lance, a 25-year veteran in workers’ compensation litigation, previously managed the Santa Monica office of Dietz, Gilmor & Chazen from 2014 to 2023 and worked at Singerman Law. He is joined by trial attorneys Michelle Stupell and Violet Babassi, and paralegal Taylor Samya, all formerly of Singerman Law. The team will serve clients in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, focusing on representing employers, administrators, and insurance carriers in the medical and healthcare sectors.

A Montreal native raised in Queens, New York, Lance earned his Juris Doctor from the University of La Verne College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Emory University. A former Barrister President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, he remains active in the California Bar Association and provides legal training to employers and insurance professionals. Lance also volunteers with local high school sports teams and supports Special Angel Band, a music education nonprofit founded by his wife.

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S. in the past two years.