August 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Workers’ Compensation Defense Law Firm Opens Santa Monica Office

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S. in the past two years

Gilson Daub, a workers’ compensation defense and general liability law firm, opened a new office in Santa Monica on August 5, led by experienced attorney Robert Lance, expanding its footprint in Southern California.

Lance, a 25-year veteran in workers’ compensation litigation, previously managed the Santa Monica office of Dietz, Gilmor & Chazen from 2014 to 2023 and worked at Singerman Law. He is joined by trial attorneys Michelle Stupell and Violet Babassi, and paralegal Taylor Samya, all formerly of Singerman Law. The team will serve clients in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, focusing on representing employers, administrators, and insurance carriers in the medical and healthcare sectors.

A Montreal native raised in Queens, New York, Lance earned his Juris Doctor from the University of La Verne College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Emory University. A former Barrister President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, he remains active in the California Bar Association and provides legal training to employers and insurance professionals. Lance also volunteers with local high school sports teams and supports Special Angel Band, a music education nonprofit founded by his wife.

The Santa Monica office is part of Gilson Daub’s national expansion, which includes eight new offices opened across the U.S. in the past two years.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Joins Westside Leaders to Condemn Federal Immigration Raids

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

The event included women leaders, lawyers, One LA members, and prominent Westside rabbis Mayor Karen Bass joined Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

August 16, 2025

Read more
August 16, 2025

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau,...
Hard, News

County Jail System Achieves Compliance Milestone in Inmate Processing

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

Key improvements include a new Shared Intake Management System using wristband scanner technology to track and expedite inmate processing Los...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Honor Local Legends at Inaugural PIERfect Benefit Fundraiser

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The event marks the debut of the Santa Monica Pier Awards, and will recognize an original Pier Corporation board member...

Photo: Anthony Pham: Metro LA
News, upbeat

Metro Honors Nipsey Hussle with Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Rename

August 15, 2025

Read more
August 15, 2025

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism...

Photo: Official
News

Concert in the Courtyard: Israeli Band The Peatot Brings High-Energy Sound to Adat Shalom Synagogue

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Event in Westwood Will Feature Live Music, Food, and Family-Friendly Community Celebration Adat Shalom Synagogue will host a summer evening...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Mothers Beach Under Health Warning, While Venice Beach Cleared for Swimming

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

Similar warnings were issued for other county beaches, each extending 100 yards up and down the coast from the specified...
News, upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: CicLAvia to Turn Venice Streets into Car-Free Park

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The event will spotlight Venice’s iconic Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, picturesque Venice Canals, and trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard along the 6.75-mile...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Foreign Investor Acquires $65M in Fire-Damaged Malibu Lots for Luxury Rebuild: REPORT

August 14, 2025

Read more
August 14, 2025

The acquisitions include eight lots on La Costa Beach and one on Carbon Beach, known as “Billionaires Beach.” A tenth...
News, upbeat

Venice Library to Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Live Music, Taco Trucks, and Poster Unveiling

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with an anniversary ceremony and poster unveiling, highlighting figures such as Venice founder...

Photo: Instagram: @rolld.sushi
Dining, News

ROLLD Sushi to Bring Australian-Style Hand Rolls to Montana Avenue

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

All items are gluten-free and available with white or brown rice, catering to diverse dietary preferences A fresh take on...
News, upbeat

Temescal Canyon Road Reopens After Fire Cleanup

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The reopening comes just days before local schools resume classes, a timing described as critical Temescal Canyon Road, a key...

Photo: Instagram: @electricbleula
Dining, News

French Bistro Electric Bleu Opens in Mar Vista, Bringing California-Flavored Classics

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The restaurant is the brainchild of Chef Craig Hopson and Creative Director Mai Sakai, promising “good food, good wines, and...

Photo: Electrify America
News

Santa Monica EV Station Opens with 20 Hyper-Fast Chargers, Among Nation’s Most Powerful

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The launch comes as the state continues to lead the nation in EV ownership, accounting for roughly half of all...
Hard, News

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR