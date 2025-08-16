Mayor Bass Joins Westside Leaders to Condemn Federal Immigration Raids

The event included women leaders, lawyers, One LA members, and prominent Westside rabbis

Mayor Karen Bass joined Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, faith leaders, and Westside community members to denounce ongoing federal immigration raids, calling them discriminatory and unconstitutional, and vowed to continue protecting the city’s immigrant communities.

“Angelenos stand united with a clear message: end these reckless raids now,” Bass said, highlighting their widespread impact on Los Angeles’ economy and residents.

Yaroslavsky emphasized the city’s diversity, stating, “Los Angeles is a city of immigrants and dreamers. We will not allow fear to undo that promise.” The event included women leaders, lawyers, One LA members, and prominent Westside rabbis.

Since the raids began, Bass has signed an executive directive to bolster city protocols against federal immigration activities, establishing an LAPD working group, and expanding resources for affected families. She has also pursued legal action with City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and regional mayors, securing a temporary restraining order upheld by the 9th Circuit, though the federal administration is seeking a Supreme Court reversal.

Bass visited impacted businesses in Boyle Heights, Westlake, Pico-Union, and Little Tokyo, met with children displaced from MacArthur Park, and organized the Shine LA initiative to revitalize areas affected by raid-related vandalism.