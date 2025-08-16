LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Venice, Santa Monica Sexual Assault Case

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, are seeking additional victims and witnesses in a series of sexual assaults reported in Venice and Santa Monica, involving a suspect who allegedly drugged and assaulted men after meeting them at bars.

In January, a 24-year-old man reported that 42-year-old Jean Junior Dar, also known as Jean-Que or “Que,” drugged and sexually assaulted him. Two other men in their mid-20s reported similar incidents, stating they met Dar at a bar, where he invited them to an after-party at his residence near Marina del Rey. After consuming a drink provided by Dar, the victims became incapacitated and were assaulted without consent, according to police.

Dar was arrested on May 21 and charged with multiple felony counts, including penetration by a foreign object and oral copulation upon an intoxicated person. He posted bond and is currently out of custody, police said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.

Detectives have identified three victims but believe others may exist. They released Dar’s photograph to aid identification and encourage information from the public. Anyone with details is urged to contact the Special Assault Section at (213) 473-0447 or, during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted via LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org or www.lapdonline.org under “Anonymous Web Tips.”