Metro Honors Nipsey Hussle with Limited-Edition TAP Cards, Temporary Station Rename

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched its Metro x Culture series, celebrating the 40th birthday of late hip-hop icon Nipsey Hussle with two limited-edition TAP cards and the temporary renaming of Hyde Park Station to Nipsey Hussle Station through August 31.

The initiative honors Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, a South Los Angeles native known for his music, entrepreneurship, and community activism. Only 12,000 TAP cards, featuring a black-and-white portrait titled “Crenshaw & Slauson” by photographer Jonathan Mannion and a color-stylized image of Hussle on a Metro bus titled “Watts” by Anthony Pham, are available at select ticket vending machines, including Expo/Crenshaw, all six Metro Customer Centers, and through the Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) Program in South Los Angeles, which includes nine months of free transit valued at over $600.

“Metro played a vital role in Nipsey’s early years, connecting South Central to Watts for his musical aspirations,” Hussle’s family said, noting his belief that “the highest human act is to inspire.” The cards reflect his legacy at the iconic Crenshaw and Slauson intersection, a hub of his community-driven initiatives like Marathon Clothing and Vector 90.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins emphasized the agency’s commitment to community, stating, “Hussle’s legacy shows how public transit can unite neighborhoods and uplift lives. This tribute celebrates his impact and our mission to serve all Angelenos.”