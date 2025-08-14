August 15, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

THIS SUNDAY: CicLAvia to Turn Venice Streets into Car-Free Park

The event will spotlight Venice’s iconic Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, picturesque Venice Canals, and trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard along the 6.75-mile route

Venice will host a car-free celebration this Sunday, August 17, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as CicLAvia transforms 6.75 miles of streets into a temporary park connecting the neighborhood with Culver City and Mar Vista, welcoming pedestrians, cyclists, skaters, and spectators of all ages, the nonprofit announced.

The event, CicLAvia’s 61st since launching in 2010, will spotlight Venice’s bohemian spirit, with its iconic Venice Boardwalk, Muscle Beach, picturesque Venice Canals, and trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard serving as highlights along the 6.75-mile route. Participants can join anywhere, with the Venice Beach Hub at Windward Circle offering family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water, bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Free pedicab rides will be available at the hub’s information booth, alongside three other hubs in Culver City and Mar Vista and a pit stop on Washington Place.

“CicLAvia lets Venice shine as a vibrant, walkable community where people can connect and explore our unique culture,” said Romel Pascual, executive director of CicLAvia. He noted recent pedestrian and bike safety upgrades along Venice Boulevard, enhancing access for the event.

Inspired by Bogotá’s weekly ciclovía, CicLAvia promotes people-powered mobility, allowing walking, jogging, biking, and skating while barring motorized vehicles, except for manual and motorized wheelchairs and Class 1 and 2 e-bikes with throttles off. Attendees can discover local Venice gems, from funky boardwalk shops and colorful murals to stylish boutiques and foodie hotspots on Abbot Kinney.

The free, Metro-supported event has drawn nearly two million participants across 342 miles of Los Angeles streets since 2010. CicLAvia’s 2025 season continues with events on September 14 in Historic South Central and Watts, October 12 in the Heart of LA, and November 23 on Melrose Avenue. For more details and a list of Venice businesses along the route, visit ciclavia.org.

