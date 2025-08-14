Mothers Beach Under Health Warning, While Venice Beach Cleared for Swimming

Similar warnings were issued for other county beaches, each extending 100 yards up and down the coast from the specified locations

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on August 13 that water quality at Windward Storm Drain at Venice City Beach has returned to safe levels, lifting a prior warning and allowing swimming, surfing, and other water activities to resume. However, a new warning was issued for Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey, where residents are advised to avoid ocean waters due to elevated bacterial levels.

The advisory for Mothers Beach covers the entire swim area, with health officials citing test results that exceed state standards. Similar warnings were issued for other county beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach, each extending 100 yards up and down the coast from the specified locations.

Venice residents can now safely enjoy the cleared section of their beach, while Marina del Rey visitors are urged to steer clear of Mothers Beach until further notice.

For real-time updates, the county’s beach closure hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-525-5662, and a map of affected areas can be found at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach. For additional information, contact the health department at (626) 430-5360.