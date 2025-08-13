Venice Library to Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Live Music, Taco Trucks, and Poster Unveiling

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with an anniversary ceremony and poster unveiling, highlighting figures such as Venice founder Abbot Kinney, Z-Boys skateboarders Tony Alva, and Jay Adams

The Venice-Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library will mark its 30th anniversary with a community celebration on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 501 S. Venice Blvd., featuring live music, crafts, a taco truck, and the unveiling of a commemorative poster honoring 30 influential Venice residents.

The event, hosted by the Los Angeles Public Library, will kick off at 11 a.m. with an anniversary ceremony and poster unveiling, highlighting figures such as Venice founder Abbot Kinney, Z-Boys skateboarders Tony Alva, Jay Adams, and Stacy Peralta, and musician Jim Morrison of The Doors. Other honorees include community activists Sonya Reese Greenland and Jataun Valentine, muralist Judy Baca, and Venice Paparazzi co-founders Alex and Edizen Stowell.

The day’s schedule includes children’s crafts and a dedication to volunteer Bee Colman at 11:30 a.m., collaborative zine-making at noon, a line dance showcase and lesson at 1 p.m., and swing dancing with musician Dave Stuckey at 2 p.m. The event is free, open to all ages, and offers free parking, with ADA accommodations available by calling (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours in advance.

The library, which moved to its current location in 1995, has been a cornerstone of the community, supported by long-serving staff like messenger clerk Maribel Garcia and the Friends of the Venice Library, founded by Joan Del Monte and Pat Johnson in 2001.