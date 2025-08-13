August 13, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Electrify America

Santa Monica EV Station Opens with 20 Hyper-Fast Chargers, Among Nation’s Most Powerful

The launch comes as the state continues to lead the nation in EV ownership, accounting for roughly half of all electric vehicles in the U.S.

Electrify America has opened its first electric vehicle charging station in Santa Monica, introducing one of the largest public high-speed charging facilities in the region amid growing demand for faster, more accessible EV infrastructure.

The site, located at 1802 Santa Monica Boulevard near the I-10 freeway, includes 20 chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts—among the highest power levels currently available to the public. For compatible vehicles, that speed can translate to about 20 miles of range per minute, depending on battery capacity and state of charge.

The station operates 24/7 and includes on-site security cameras. It is part of a broader strategy by Electrify America to develop larger-scale charging hubs in urban and high-traffic areas as electric vehicle adoption rises across California and the United States.

Robert Barrosa, CEO of Electrify America, said the Santa Monica station reflects the company’s push toward higher-capacity locations that can accommodate more vehicles simultaneously.

Electrify America, which launched in 2018 as part of a Volkswagen emissions settlement, now operates more than 1,000 stations and over 5,000 individual chargers across 47 states and Washington, D.C. The company reported a 65% year-over-year increase in energy delivered in 2024, totaling more than 600 gigawatt-hours through 16 million charging sessions.

Other recent high-capacity station openings in California include locations in San Francisco and San Diego, with additional sites planned throughout 2025.

The launch comes as the state continues to lead the nation in EV ownership, accounting for roughly half of all electric vehicles in the U.S.

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council to Address Fire Hazards Due to Vacant Properties on Venice Blvd

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Open flame incidents and structural risks from expired permits have been reported at the properties The Mar Vista Community Council...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Madness Returns To Marr & Washington

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

The city’s best efforts to clean up this intersection of RV’s and encampments becomes ongoing, problematic and challenging  By Nick...
News, Video

(Video) Popular Cyclist Shortcut in Marina del Rey Blocked Off by Cinderblock Wall

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

The wall blocks access to the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, forcing riders onto busy Lincoln Blvd — with no bike...
News, upbeat

Lake Shrine to Reopen Meditation Gardens, Aims to Fully Reopen Next Year

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

The January wildfire, which devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades, left most of the Lake Shrine’s core structures intact. However,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica is Hiring a Housing and Human Services Operations Director. Here’s What the Qualifications Are

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The city is looking for a candidate with substantial experience in affordable housing development, homelessness intervention, and human services. Beyond...
News, upbeat

Red Bull Origin Returning to Venice Beach, Honoring Skateboarding’s Roots and Future

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

Running from September 5 to 7, the event will feature top skateboarders from around the world competing on recreations of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New Palisades Estate Designed by Ken Ungar Enters Market at $22.5M

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The listing comes amid continued demand for ultra-luxury housing in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where properties exceeding $20 million remain...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Entertainment Firm Extends Long-Term Commitment to Santa Monica Office Hub

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The property underwent extensive renovations in recent months, including a full seismic upgrade, a redesigned main lobby The Swig Company...
Hard, News

Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Apartment Complex Steps from Oceanfront Lists for $4.6M

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The property offers significant investment potential, with up to eight of the 10 units available vacant at close of escrow...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and...
News, upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: LAYO
News, upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR