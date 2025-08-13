August 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @rolld.sushi

ROLLD Sushi to Bring Australian-Style Hand Rolls to Montana Avenue

All items are gluten-free and available with white or brown rice, catering to diverse dietary preferences

A fresh take on fast sushi is coming to Santa Monica’s Montana Avenue, with ROLLD Sushi set to open at 1307 Montana Ave. this summer.

Offerings include classics like salmon with avocado and cucumber, fresh tuna, prawn, veggie, and chicken katsu with air-fried panko-crusted chicken and spicy mayo. A standout is the spicy yellowtail scallion roll, featuring citrus-spiked mayo. All items are gluten-free and available with white or brown rice, catering to diverse dietary preferences.

ROLLD’s concept emphasizes fresh, flavorful sushi without the fuss, tailored for busy lifestyles. “Great sushi shouldn’t be complicated,” the restaurant’s website states, highlighting its focus on premium ingredients and a streamlined experience for quick bites or post-workout meals. 

The menu also positions ROLLD as a modern alternative to sandwich shops, with catering options pitched as a mess-free solution for events.

