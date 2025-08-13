August 13, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Councilwoman Unveils Palisades Rebuild Plan Prioritizing Victim Housing and Fire Safety

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs

Councilwoman Traci Park unveiled a detailed vision for rebuilding Pacific Palisades, devastated by a January 7, wildfire, during a virtual Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting on August 7. The plan, shaped by resident input, focuses on housing fire victims, enhancing fire safety infrastructure, and preserving the area’s coastal village aesthetic.

The fire destroyed thousands of homes, businesses, and public spaces, displacing many residents. Surveys showed only 56 of 738 households had returned to standing homes by summer 2025. Park’s “Pacific Palisades Vision” emphasizes community-led recovery, prioritizing expedited permitting for displaced homeowners and renters, maintaining low-density neighborhoods, and upgrading evacuation routes and utilities.

Developed through hundreds of conversations, town halls, and surveys, the plan addresses critical needs. Surveys indicated 69.97% of residents plan to rebuild within 110% of their prior floor plans, while 30% are uncertain due to inadequate insurance or financial barriers. Park criticized insurance companies for insufficient remediation funding and inaccurate property valuations.

The plan rejects urban infill to preserve Pacific Palisades’ walkable village centers and hillside charm. Executive orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass suspending Senate Bill 9 in the fire zone were commended, citing risks of density on congested evacuation routes like Chautauqua and Sunset.

Infrastructure upgrades include undergrounding power lines, repairing fire hydrants, and restoring the Santa Ynez reservoir. Park introduced a motion to assess roadway capacity for emergencies, addressing gridlock issues from the fire’s evacuation. Environmental efforts focus on stabilizing hillsides in Tramanto and Castellammare, expanding storm drains, and restoring native vegetation to curb erosion and coastal runoff.

Public spaces, including the Palisades Recreation Center and library, are slated for rebuilding, with temporary facilities opening in 2025 and permanent structures targeted for 2028. Small businesses like Vons, Starbucks, and Prima Cantina are reopening, with Palisades Village set for 2026. Schools, including Marquez Charter Elementary and Palisades Charter High School, are using temporary campuses during reconstruction.

Funding strategies include a tax increment financing district and a potential Climate Resilience District for fire prevention and coastal protection. Park emphasized resident control, opposing a Resilient Building Authority without community backing.

AECOM, a global infrastructure firm, will oversee the multi-year rebuild to ensure efficient logistics and minimal disruption.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Electrify America
News

Santa Monica EV Station Opens with 20 Hyper-Fast Chargers, Among Nation’s Most Powerful

August 13, 2025

Read more
August 13, 2025

The launch comes as the state continues to lead the nation in EV ownership, accounting for roughly half of all...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council to Address Fire Hazards Due to Vacant Properties on Venice Blvd

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

Open flame incidents and structural risks from expired permits have been reported at the properties The Mar Vista Community Council...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Madness Returns To Marr & Washington

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

The city’s best efforts to clean up this intersection of RV’s and encampments becomes ongoing, problematic and challenging  By Nick...
News, Video

(Video) Popular Cyclist Shortcut in Marina del Rey Blocked Off by Cinderblock Wall

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

The wall blocks access to the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, forcing riders onto busy Lincoln Blvd — with no bike...
News, upbeat

Lake Shrine to Reopen Meditation Gardens, Aims to Fully Reopen Next Year

August 12, 2025

Read more
August 12, 2025

The January wildfire, which devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades, left most of the Lake Shrine’s core structures intact. However,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica is Hiring a Housing and Human Services Operations Director. Here’s What the Qualifications Are

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The city is looking for a candidate with substantial experience in affordable housing development, homelessness intervention, and human services. Beyond...
News, upbeat

Red Bull Origin Returning to Venice Beach, Honoring Skateboarding’s Roots and Future

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

Running from September 5 to 7, the event will feature top skateboarders from around the world competing on recreations of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New Palisades Estate Designed by Ken Ungar Enters Market at $22.5M

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The listing comes amid continued demand for ultra-luxury housing in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where properties exceeding $20 million remain...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Entertainment Firm Extends Long-Term Commitment to Santa Monica Office Hub

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The property underwent extensive renovations in recent months, including a full seismic upgrade, a redesigned main lobby The Swig Company...
Hard, News

Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Apartment Complex Steps from Oceanfront Lists for $4.6M

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The property offers significant investment potential, with up to eight of the 10 units available vacant at close of escrow...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and...
News, upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: LAYO
News, upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR