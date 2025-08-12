Venice Shorts: Madness Returns To Marr & Washington

The city’s best efforts to clean up this intersection of RV’s and encampments becomes ongoing, problematic and challenging

By Nick Antonicello

After a valiant effort by city officials led by Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the ongoing battle to keep Washington Blvd, clear and free of the multitude of RV’s and encampments has frustrated residents on Washington who just want to retain their quality of life.

Could you imagine this occurring on a walk street or in the Venice Canals? The residents of Washington Boulevard have tolerated too much for way too long!

These individuals are disrupting the peace of this neighborhood and there is nothing “neighborly” about it!

The picture here was taken this weekend which shows the returning armada of illegal RV’s that for the most part are out-of-state transients seeking to renew their control of the parking that is for the occupants of Washington Boulevard.

While the city has acted responsibly, there seems to be a disconnect between the clean-up’s and the notion those illegally parking seem to believe the clean-up’s are designated for their return.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

While some embedded county government bureaucrats and those who sympathize and pose as apologists for these frightful conditions, they seem to control the narrative by describing these out-of-state law breakers as “neighbors” to those who own homes, pay rent and play by the ruless of basic human decorum.

The City of Los Angeles needs to get firm in keeping these encampmant and RV dwellers off Washington & Marr:

They need to repost the no overnight parking signage from Lincoln east to the beach west so that this recidivism does not continue.

These vehicles need to be ticketed when appropriate and towed when necessary. Only a “no tolerance” approach will end this carousel of clean-ups and return of the same campers and RV owners who are knowingly breaking the law.

An absolute crackdown on “van lords” who prey on the most vulnerable as new city ordinances that specifically address this despicable practice end immediately.

The residents of Washington Blvd and the surrounding and intersecting streets have been held hostage long enough by this crowd of transients. These residents deserve a permanent solution and can no longer be treated like second-class citizens. They are the priority, not the lawbreakers or the transients that have no legal standing to hold Washington & Marr hostage in this fashion.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of Venice who has covered the current encampment and RV crisis here in this neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your street or block? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com