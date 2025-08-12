Mar Vista Council to Address Fire Hazards Due to Vacant Properties on Venice Blvd

Open flame incidents and structural risks from expired permits have been reported at the properties

The Mar Vista Community Council will convene a meeting on Wednesday, August 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Windward School, located at 11350 Palms Blvd, Room 410. The in-person event will address pressing local concerns, including homelessness, traffic safety, and neighborhood beautification.

Stakeholders are encouraged to use the vehicle entrance off Palms Blvd. The agenda includes discussions on potential amendments to Los Angeles Municipal Code Section 41.18, as outlined in CF 20-1376-S5, with supporting documents available for review. Committee members will also tackle safety issues related to homeless encampments, trespassing, and fire hazards at vacant properties on W Venice Blvd, where open flame incidents and structural risks from expired permits have been reported.

Additional topics include traffic safety on the 3900 block of Beethoven Street, where narrow streets pose hazards to pedestrians and cause vehicle-related property damage due to high cut-through traffic. The council may consider remedies to present to city agencies. A funding request from Beautify LA for a $4,950 Neighborhood Purposes Grant will also be discussed, proposing shelter rides, hygiene kits, food distribution for the unhoused, trash and graffiti cleanups, a community garden, and art and gardening events to enhance community engagement and sustainability.