Santa Monica is Hiring a Housing and Human Services Operations Director. Here’s What the Qualifications Are

Santa Monica is searching for a new Director of Housing and Human Services, a top city leadership position that will shape the future of affordable housing and homelessness services in the beachside community.

The role comes at a time when the city is placing new emphasis on tackling homelessness and expanding housing access. The director will not only lead a recently restructured department but also play a central role in guiding the city’s strategy on one of its most urgent challenges. This position reports directly to the City Manager and will serve as Santa Monica’s primary representative on homelessness policy, overseeing coordination between departments and working with regional, state, and federal partners.

The city is looking for a candidate with substantial experience in affordable housing development, homelessness intervention, and human services. Beyond policy and operations, Santa Monica is emphasizing a need for a people-centered leader—someone who can manage programs with empathy and drive, and who brings a collaborative, mission-driven approach to public service. Officials say the ideal applicant will be just as comfortable in front of a City Council meeting as they are working directly with community groups or overseeing frontline staff.

Applicants must have at least a bachelor’s degree and seven years of recent, progressively responsible professional experience in areas such as affordable housing programs, human services, or community development. A valid driver’s license or the ability to use alternative transportation is also required.

The job comes with a salary range of $209,592 to $258,756 annually, depending on qualifications, along with a benefits package that includes CalPERS retirement, a deferred compensation plan, and medical benefits after retirement. The position is classified as at-will and is part of the city’s executive leadership team.

Santa Monica’s newly formed Housing and Human Services Department was created to better align the city’s housing, homelessness, and community support efforts. The department manages a broad portfolio that includes the Santa Monica Housing Authority, Section 8 voucher programs, youth and family services, and a wide range of grants for local nonprofit organizations. It operates with a biennial budget of $60 million and a staff of more than 80 full-time employees.

The next director will be expected to set the tone for the department and maintain momentum on several key initiatives, including an updated homelessness strategic plan. They’ll also lead efforts to improve service delivery, expand affordable housing production, and ensure resources reach the city’s most vulnerable populations—including unhoused residents, low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities.

City officials say they are looking for someone who leads with emotional intelligence and humility—an experienced public servant who can think strategically, build effective teams, and connect with the community on a human level. Familiarity with housing finance and a track record of delivering results in complex urban environments are considered strong assets.

Candidates must submit a cover letter and resume through the online portal at jobs.crelate.com. The position will remain open until filled, with a first review of applicants beginning on September 8, 2025.