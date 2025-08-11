August 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Red Bull Origin Returning to Venice Beach, Honoring Skateboarding’s Roots and Future

Running from September 5 to 7, the event will feature top skateboarders from around the world competing on recreations of iconic Southern California skate spots, including the fire hydrant spun by Natas Kaupas

Venice Beach will once again become the center of the skateboarding world this September, as Red Bull Origin returns for a three-day event that merges competition with cultural homage to the birthplace of street skating.

Running from September 5 to 7, the event will feature top skateboarders from around the world competing on recreations of iconic Southern California skate spots, including the fire hydrant spun by Natas Kaupas, the double kink rail made famous by Mark “Gonz” Gonzales, and features from the historic Venice Pavilion.

The event coincides with Santa Monica’s 120th anniversary and comes as Los Angeles prepares to host skateboarding at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate the area’s pivotal role in shaping modern skateboarding while giving today’s skaters a chance to reinterpret the terrain that defined the sport’s early years.

“There’s a spirit of skateboarding that endures in Dogtown,” said Christian Hosoi, a local legend and skateboarding pioneer. “Red Bull Origin connects the present to the past—it’s about honoring the roots.”

The course is built to replicate obstacles from Venice’s skateboarding heyday, each tied to a specific moment in the sport’s evolution. Among them is a replica of the “Natas spin” hydrant, a feature that helped define creative street skating in the late 1980s, and the Venice Hubba, inspired by ledges that once served as proving grounds for young skaters at the Venice Pavilion.

Red Bull Origin is free to attend and offers $50,000 in prize money, drawing both established pros and emerging talent. Events throughout the weekend will include a bowl jam, wallride showdown, best trick contest, and public skate sessions. Spectators can expect to see a mix of competitive skating and historical storytelling, with many of the sport’s influential figures in attendance.

“Venice has always been a skate mecca,” said Mark Gonzales, who revolutionized street skating in the early ’90s. “I’m excited to see how the new generation reimagines these legendary spots.”

