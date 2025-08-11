Entertainment Firm Extends Long-Term Commitment to Santa Monica Office Hub

The property underwent extensive renovations in recent months, including a full seismic upgrade, a redesigned main lobby

The Swig Company has renewed a 17,000-square-foot lease with Provident Financial Management for the top floor of 3130 Wilshire Boulevard, a creative office property in Santa Monica, the company announced Aug. 5.

Provident Financial, which provides business management services to high-profile clients across the entertainment industry—including musical artists, producers, actors, and executives—will continue its occupancy at the six-story, 97,000-square-foot building.

Deron White of CBRE represented The Swig Company in the lease renewal, while Jeff Cowan of Savills, Inc. represented Provident Financial.

Acquired by Swig in 2022, 3130 Wilshire has undergone extensive renovations in recent months, including a full seismic upgrade, a redesigned main lobby, and the addition of an outdoor patio, wellness room, mother’s room, and a tenant lounge featuring gaming tables and two conference rooms. The flexible lounge space can also host meetings and events for up to 91 people.