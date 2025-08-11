August 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Entertainment Firm Extends Long-Term Commitment to Santa Monica Office Hub

The property underwent extensive renovations in recent months, including a full seismic upgrade, a redesigned main lobby

The Swig Company has renewed a 17,000-square-foot lease with Provident Financial Management for the top floor of 3130 Wilshire Boulevard, a creative office property in Santa Monica, the company announced Aug. 5.

Provident Financial, which provides business management services to high-profile clients across the entertainment industry—including musical artists, producers, actors, and executives—will continue its occupancy at the six-story, 97,000-square-foot building.

Deron White of CBRE represented The Swig Company in the lease renewal, while Jeff Cowan of Savills, Inc. represented Provident Financial.

Acquired by Swig in 2022, 3130 Wilshire has undergone extensive renovations in recent months, including a full seismic upgrade, a redesigned main lobby, and the addition of an outdoor patio, wellness room, mother’s room, and a tenant lounge featuring gaming tables and two conference rooms. The flexible lounge space can also host meetings and events for up to 91 people.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New Palisades Estate Designed by Ken Ungar Enters Market at $22.5M

August 11, 2025

Read more
August 11, 2025

The listing comes amid continued demand for ultra-luxury housing in Los Angeles’ Westside neighborhoods, where properties exceeding $20 million remain...
Hard, News

Officials Confirms 26 Potential Dog Illness Cases Linked to Venice Canals; Toxin Warning Remains in Effect

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The Venice Canals Association, which first raised alarm over the dog deaths, continues to collect data from residents and share...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Apartment Complex Steps from Oceanfront Lists for $4.6M

August 10, 2025

Read more
August 10, 2025

The property offers significant investment potential, with up to eight of the 10 units available vacant at close of escrow...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and...
News, upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: LAYO
News, upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...

Photo: Office of Governor Newsom
Hard, News

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other...
News, upbeat

Mural “The Healing Fields” Unveiled in LA as Part of Anti-Hate Campaign

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The mural was created with the help of community healers and formerly incarcerated leaders, including Tobias Tubbs and Kenneth Webb,...

Photo: Marina del Rey Tourism Board
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Hosts Local Youth for 2nd Annual Career Day

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to...
News, upbeat

Children’s Hospital to Expand Pediatric Orthopedic Services in Santa Monica with $10M Gift

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica Children’s...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Returns to Palisades This Weekend

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The Route 9 reinstatement is part of a larger set of service changes taking effect After months of limited operations,...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Main Street Encampment Cleaned and Cleared

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The encampment was cleared August 7 By Nick Antonicello  Thanks to the speedy efforts of Councilwoman Traci Park’s staff, the...
Hard, News

Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation A...
Hard, News

Health Advisory Lifted for Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Warnings remain in effect for parts of Los Angeles County Los Angeles County health officials have lifted a water quality...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR