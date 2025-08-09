Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and more

The Santa Monica Public Library is offering a variety of exciting events for kids, teens, adults, and families this September, featuring educational workshops, book readings, and cultural celebrations. Highlights of the month include activities for all ages, from creative writing and sensory wellness for youth to cultural events and book groups for adults.

Among the events for kids and families is Puppets in the Library, set for Friday, September 5, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Branch. The puppet show will celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month and highlight the importance of having a library card. After the show, children can create their own paper bag puppets. This event is designed for children ages 4 to 11.

For teens, Scene by Scene Storybuilding on Tuesday, September 16, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Main Library will teach participants how to write engaging scenes and use them to build their own stories. Young adult book author Erika Lewis will lead the workshop, open to ages 13 to 18. The following day, teens can enjoy a Dungeons & Dragons session at the Main Library from 4:30 to 6 p.m., where they can create characters and embark on an adventure.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, I Am, Yo Soy will take place on Saturday, September 20, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pico Branch. Author and illustrator Mirelle Ortega will read from her book and host an interactive art demo for families. Another activity in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Piñata Party, will be held on Saturday, September 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Main Library, where kids can make their own piñatas and fill them with treats.

Adults can look forward to a range of events, including a Young Musicians Showcase on Saturday, September 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Main Library’s MLK Jr. Auditorium. Local emerging musicians will perform live, including violinists, pianists, and vocalists. On Thursday, September 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., the library will screen the documentary Carlos (2023), telling the story of Mexican American musician Carlos Santana. Following the screening, there will be a discussion about the guitar’s roots in the Americas.

On Saturday, September 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., the library will present The Mexican Presence in Santa Monica Project, a special event that explores the cultural history and contributions of Mexican American families in the city. Attendees can learn about the project’s community members and how they can contribute to documenting this rich cultural history.

For those interested in wellness, Roots & Wellness: A Cultural Aroma Blending Experience will take place on Saturday, September 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library’s Central Courtyard. The immersive art installation, created by sensory artist Parisa Parnian, will engage visitors with themed aroma-blending stations inspired by cultural traditions and local landscapes. Participants will create their own custom aroma blends while learning about the emotional connections to scent and memory.

The library is also offering a variety of book groups for adults. The Main Library Book Group will meet virtually on Monday, September 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss Mornings in Jenin by Susan Abulhawa. The Mystery & Thriller Book Group will meet on Tuesday, September 16, at 7 p.m. on Zoom to discuss We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall. For fans of nonfiction, the Montana Branch Book Group will discuss The Art Thief by Michael Finkel on Thursday, September 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional events for adults include computer classes, legal research assistance, and career services. The library’s LA Law Library Office Hours will be held on Thursday, September 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Main Library, where legal specialists will provide drop-in assistance.

The Tech & Tasks program offers volunteer tutoring for adults needing help with reading, writing, and digital tasks. Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month. Adult learners can also enroll in the Career Online High School program, allowing them to earn a fully accredited high school diploma online.