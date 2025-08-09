August 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support, telehealth therapy, and in-person sensory wellness treatments

The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) has announced a new mental health initiative aimed at providing immediate and stigma-free emotional support for veterans throughout the region. The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support, telehealth therapy, and in-person sensory wellness treatments, with no eligibility restrictions or lengthy waiting periods.

The initiative was developed in partnership with Happy: Frictionless Mental Health, Precise Behavioral, and The Reality Center, and seeks to simplify the process for veterans seeking help. “It is extremely hard for veterans to ask for help, so when they do, we need to be able to get them help within hours or a day or two,” said Jim Zenner, director of the MVA. “Thanks to our partners and the L.A. County Quality and Productivity Commission, this program ensures that support is immediate and accessible.”

Through this collaboration, the program aims to reduce the complexities and delays traditionally associated with mental health services. Veterans will be able to access one or more of the program’s services, which include proactive outreach, trauma-informed therapy, and sensory wellness healing.

The first partner, Happy: Frictionless Mental Health, offers emotional support through trained Support Givers who proactively reach out to veterans, checking in regularly and providing confidential, consistent care. Precise Behavioral offers trauma-informed therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and care coordination—all delivered securely via telehealth by licensed professionals. The Reality Center provides in-person sensory wellness sessions in Santa Monica, using neuroscience-based techniques such as light, sound, vibration, movement, and guided breathwork to help veterans reduce symptoms of trauma, anxiety, and stress.

Veterans can access the program through multiple channels. The fastest option is self-referral via a secure intake form. Peer specialists at the Veterans Peer Access Network (VPAN) can also refer veterans through a designated service request form. For more urgent referrals or additional information, Kristan Toth, the program manager, can be reached directly by email or phone.

Once a veteran is referred to the program, they undergo an individualized needs assessment, which helps determine their emotional, behavioral, and sensory wellness needs. Based on this assessment, they are connected to the appropriate services. Veterans will receive ongoing support through regular check-ins from Happy, along with the option of telehealth therapy or in-person sensory healing sessions.

The program is available to all veterans in Los Angeles County, regardless of their VA eligibility, discharge status, or participation in other mental health services. It is intended to complement existing resources and ensure that every veteran has a consistent pathway to support.

The initiative is projected to serve over 3,500 veterans across the county, including those who are not eligible for VA care. The program offers fully subsidized services at no cost to participants. It aims for a 30% improvement in veterans’ self-reported mental health and a 20% increase in access to behavioral health services. Quarterly public reports will track engagement and wellness outcomes, ensuring transparency and accountability.

