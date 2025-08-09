California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has signed agreements with major technology companies Google, Adobe, IBM, and Microsoft to provide advanced AI training to students across the state. The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The initiatives will modernize curricula, provide access to cutting-edge AI tools, and foster networking and internship opportunities for students. Newsom emphasized that these efforts are crucial to keeping California at the forefront of the global tech industry. “AI is the future — and we must stay ahead by ensuring our students and workforce are ready to lead the way,” Newsom said.

The tech companies involved will offer their resources at no cost to schools, including AI software, curriculum updates, and expert guidance. Adobe, for example, will expand access to its AI tools for classroom use, while Google will offer free online courses to help students and educators develop AI literacy. IBM will integrate AI into career programs at community colleges, and Microsoft will support AI and cybersecurity training across the California Community Colleges system.

As the home to 33 of the world’s top 50 AI companies, California aims to strengthen its position as the epicenter of AI innovation. State officials, including Stewart Knox from the Labor & Workforce Development Agency, noted that fluency in AI tools will give California students a competitive advantage in the job market.

In addition to workforce development, the partnerships align with California’s broader goal to ensure that AI is used responsibly. Newsom’s executive order earlier this year laid the foundation for ethical AI practices, and the state is already applying AI in government projects, such as reducing highway congestion and improving customer service.

These new agreements reflect California’s commitment to leveraging its tech leadership to create economic opportunities for all residents while ensuring the responsible use of AI. As the partnership moves forward, state leaders are focused on preparing the next generation for an AI-driven future.