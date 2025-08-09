August 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Governor Newsom

California Partners with Tech Giants to Boost AI Workforce

The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has signed agreements with major technology companies Google, Adobe, IBM, and Microsoft to provide advanced AI training to students across the state. The partnerships aim to prepare students from high schools to California State Universities for careers in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The initiatives will modernize curricula, provide access to cutting-edge AI tools, and foster networking and internship opportunities for students. Newsom emphasized that these efforts are crucial to keeping California at the forefront of the global tech industry. “AI is the future — and we must stay ahead by ensuring our students and workforce are ready to lead the way,” Newsom said.

The tech companies involved will offer their resources at no cost to schools, including AI software, curriculum updates, and expert guidance. Adobe, for example, will expand access to its AI tools for classroom use, while Google will offer free online courses to help students and educators develop AI literacy. IBM will integrate AI into career programs at community colleges, and Microsoft will support AI and cybersecurity training across the California Community Colleges system.

As the home to 33 of the world’s top 50 AI companies, California aims to strengthen its position as the epicenter of AI innovation. State officials, including Stewart Knox from the Labor & Workforce Development Agency, noted that fluency in AI tools will give California students a competitive advantage in the job market.

In addition to workforce development, the partnerships align with California’s broader goal to ensure that AI is used responsibly. Newsom’s executive order earlier this year laid the foundation for ethical AI practices, and the state is already applying AI in government projects, such as reducing highway congestion and improving customer service.

These new agreements reflect California’s commitment to leveraging its tech leadership to create economic opportunities for all residents while ensuring the responsible use of AI. As the partnership moves forward, state leaders are focused on preparing the next generation for an AI-driven future.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Public Library Announces September Events

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Among the events is Puppets in the Library, classes on how to write engaging scenes, celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month, and...
News, upbeat

County Launches Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The program is designed to eliminate barriers to mental health services by offering veterans direct access to free emotional support,...

Photo: LAYO
News, upbeat

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions for 25-26 Season

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

The orchestra’s upcoming season includes Fall and Spring concerts at venues such as Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium and Barnum Hall in...
News, upbeat

Mural “The Healing Fields” Unveiled in LA as Part of Anti-Hate Campaign

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The mural was created with the help of community healers and formerly incarcerated leaders, including Tobias Tubbs and Kenneth Webb,...

Photo: Marina del Rey Tourism Board
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Hosts Local Youth for 2nd Annual Career Day

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to...
News, upbeat

Children’s Hospital to Expand Pediatric Orthopedic Services in Santa Monica with $10M Gift

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The funding will support expanded clinic space, new equipment, and the recruitment of additional orthopedic specialists in Santa Monica Children’s...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Returns to Palisades This Weekend

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

The Route 9 reinstatement is part of a larger set of service changes taking effect After months of limited operations,...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Search Underway for Missing Las Vegas Woman Near Venice Beach

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Officials received a report around 8:40 p.m. from a beachgoer who found a cellphone, wallet, shoes, and a passport in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Main Street Encampment Cleaned and Cleared

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

The encampment was cleared August 7 By Nick Antonicello  Thanks to the speedy efforts of Councilwoman Traci Park’s staff, the...
Hard, News

Study Estimates Hundreds More Deaths from Los Angeles Wildfires Than Official Counts

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Public health experts say the elevated death figures underscore the invisible toll wildfires can inflict—beyond burns and smoke inhalation A...
Hard, News

Health Advisory Lifted for Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Warnings remain in effect for parts of Los Angeles County Los Angeles County health officials have lifted a water quality...
Dining, News

‘Dad Bod’ Contest Comes to Venice Restaurant This Weekend

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The competition will unfold over three themed rounds: a beachwear walk, a tongue-in-cheek “talent show,” and a final flex-off judged...
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Photo: ABB
Hard, News

Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction...

Photo: Mar Vista Community Council
News, upbeat

Community Honors Environmental Activist Martin Rubin at Mar Vista Memorial

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution...

