August 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Marina del Rey Tourism Board

Marina del Rey Hosts Local Youth for 2nd Annual Career Day

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to maritime services

The Marina del Rey Tourism Board, in partnership with LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s office, hosted its second annual Career Day on Saturday, August 2, introducing local high school students to career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality industries.

Nearly 50 students from local Boys & Girls Clubs, the Children’s Institute, and other partners participated in the event, which featured guided tours of several prominent local businesses, including the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, City Cruises, FantaSea Yachts, Jamaica Bay Inn, and The Ritz-Carlton.

The students gained hands-on insight into a variety of roles within the tourism sector, from hospitality and event management to maritime services. “We’re proud to help local students explore the many exciting and meaningful career paths that tourism and hospitality have to offer,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of the Marina del Rey Tourism Board. “It’s exciting to see how Career Day has grown, and we hope it inspires students as they think about their future careers.”

The event concluded with a lunch at Jamaica Bay Inn’s Beachside Restaurant, where certificates were presented to the attendees by Supervisor Mitchell’s office. Students also received raffle prizes and other giveaways.

“I’m proud to partner with the Marina del Rey Tourism Board to expand access to opportunities in the hospitality sector,” Supervisor Mitchell said. “This event is vital in connecting young people to an industry that is a major economic driver in our community and beyond.”

Angelica Sanchez, Launch Program Supervisor at the Children’s Institute, praised the event as an invaluable resource for at-risk youth. “Exposing youth to various real-world careers, especially those they may not have considered, helps them envision a future filled with purpose, stability, and opportunity,” she said.

