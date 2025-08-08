Big Blue Bus Returns to Palisades This Weekend

The Route 9 reinstatement is part of a larger set of service changes taking effect

After months of limited operations, Big Blue Bus Route 9 will resume full service to Pacific Palisades on Sunday, Aug. 10.

The route restoration marks a significant step in the agency’s Brighter Blue initiative, a summer service overhaul aimed at improving transit coverage and reliability across Santa Monica and the broader Westside.

Route 9 has been running on a reduced schedule since earlier this year, with limited hours between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and a detour that bypassed stops north of San Vicente Boulevard. Starting Sunday, the full route will return, reconnecting Palisades riders to Santa Monica without the detour along Montana Avenue, 7th Street, and San Vicente.

Though full local service is resuming, express trips on Route 9 will remain suspended indefinitely, according to Big Blue Bus.

The Route 9 reinstatement is part of a larger set of service changes taking effect. Key upgrades include: