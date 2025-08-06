Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction of new homes

In the wake of devastating wildfires, Swiss-based industrial automation firm ABB has partnered with Cosmic Buildings, a California construction startup, to roll out mobile robotic microfactories capable of building modular homes directly at construction sites.

The first deployment is underway in Pacific Palisades, according to the companies.

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction of new homes while reducing labor needs and material waste. The technology combines ABB’s industrial robots and digital twin software with Cosmic’s AI-powered design and fabrication system.

Officials from both companies say the system can cut construction time by as much as 70% and lower costs by about 30% compared to traditional methods. Homes produced through the system reportedly meet or exceed California’s building codes for wildfire resilience and energy efficiency.

The project aims to deliver 100 homes by 2027, with individual units taking as little as 12 weeks to complete. Estimated construction costs are between $550 and $700 per square foot—lower than the current Los Angeles average, which often exceeds $800.

While the approach may offer relief to some displaced homeowners, it remains unclear how widely the model can scale given regulatory, logistical, and financial challenges associated with post-disaster rebuilding. Many wildfire victims face underinsurance, permitting delays, and rising labor and materials costs—issues that no technology alone can fully resolve.

The use of robotics in construction has drawn increased interest in recent years as the industry grapples with a shortage of skilled labor and growing demand for affordable housing. Market analysts project the global construction robotics sector will grow at a rate of 20% annually through 2030.